“Such a sissy”: Adam Kinzinger roasts Elon Musk over removing Community Notes from the Pentagon’s X account

The Community Notes section on X has been a major part in fighting back against misinformation. Especially misinformation spread by Elon Musk himself. Now, he’s trying to silence that.

Recommended Videos

Musk, who bought Twitter after complaining about free speech, reportedly removed the Community Notes placed on accounts from the Pentagon. The official DOD Rapid Response account shared a video from Fox News of Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, talking about The Atlantic and a group chat that a journalist was put into.

Hegseth said “You’re talking about a deceitful and highly discredited ‘so-called journalist’.” That is false. Jeffrey Goldberg has not been labeled those things but it is something that the MAGA party and the Trump administration are pushing after Goldberg was added into a chat with Hegseth, JD Vance, and others talking about military attacks.

The Community Notes “community” added context to the tweet from the official account and wrote “The White House has confirmed the authenticity of The Atlantic‘s reporting.” The Community Note, however, was removed from the post. Why? It doesn’t fit the narrative that Hegseth (and some of the Trump administration) are pushing.

Who is in charge of X and can make executive decisions on Community Notes? None other than Elon Musk who, without being elected, is working closely with Donald Trump over his DOGE program. Vocal Trump hater Adam Kinzinger took this time to yet again shame Elon Musk for his actions. The former Republican Representative has been vocal in his own upset over the Trump administration and posted on X about the change in the Community Note.

He wrote “Oh man, Elon Musk is such a sissy.”

Oh man @elonmusk is such a sissy https://t.co/xKzZsqIWLq — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) March 25, 2025

Recently, Kinzinger also came for Musk and the “dream team” and has been using his own X account to talk about his administration. He may no longe be an active part of the military (or have security clearance) but he is using his platform to push back at the current Republicans in power. Even if that means calling Musk a “sissy.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy