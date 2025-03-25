Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘dream team’ Trump and Musk over embarrassing portraits they don’t want you to see

President Donald Trump went on a rant about his Colorado Capitol portrait. To add insult to injury, social media users and a former Republican representative piled salt on Trump’s wound.

Recommended Videos

Trump expressed his disappointment at his presidential portrait at the State Capitol in Colorado. He wrote on Truth Social, “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.” The president acknowledged that the same artist painted former President Barack Obama but complained that his portrait was done wonderfully.

He then insulted the artist, claiming that she “lost her talent” at some point. But amid his meltdown, he mocked Governor Jared Polis, presumably for allowing the portrait to be hung on the building. Trump brought up irrelevant issues in his tirade to criticize Polis’ leadership. He then demanded that Polis take the portrait down.

@realDonaldTrump

Needless to say, social media had fun poking at Trump’s sore spot. Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger took shots at the president’s tantrum on X. He posted in response at X and captioned the tweet, “Dream team.” The tweet had the infamous Trump portrait and a popular, distorted doodle of Elon Musk attached to it. When placed side by side, it’s looking a lot less like a “dream team” and a lot more like a presidential jumpscare.

Adam Kinzinger

Kinzinger wasn’t the only social media user who took to mocking Trump officials. Even Vice President JD Vance’s image was modified again. At this point, most netizens agree that the vice president has been meme’d to extents that Musk could only dream of.

A distorted self-perception

Robert Anderson, who painted former President George Bush’s portrait, commented on President Trump’s distress. “I think it would be very difficult to paint him because he has a particular impression of himself,” Anderson said. It appears that this sentiment rings true for Trump’s opposition, given the unserious memes produced in response to Trump’s rambling.

Although it would be in bad faith to distort a president’s official portrait, this image reflected Trump from 2019. It was presented during his first term that year, and Trump didn’t take issue with it at the time. Perhaps the president dislikes the lack of spray tan in this portrait? The president looked arguably youthful and crisp. It’s unclear what issue the president has with the portrait, given that his rant was filled with threats rather than actual criticism for the painting.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy