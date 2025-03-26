Adam Kinzinger is living ‘rent free’ in Trump’s head, and he’s not sorry about it

Adam Kinzinger loves to poke at Donald Trump. And Trump clearly is annoyed by it, if Kinzinger’s latest video is anything to say about it.

Kinzinger shared on Instagram that Trump allegedly revoked his security clearance. The kicker? Kinzinger retired and, according to him, didn’t have clearance to begin with. “So I just found out that Donald Trump revoked my security clearance,” Kinzinger said. “Here’s the funny thing: Dude I retired a year ago from the military. I don’t even have a security clearance.” He concluded his video by saying “I’m sorry I’m living rent free in your head, Donald. But you got this one wrong.”

The former Republican Representative has used his platform on social media to share his unfiltered thoughts on Donald Trump and his administration. He yelled at JD Vance on social media for his comments on Denmark, has pushed back at Trump’s attack of the January 6 committee that Kinzinger was a part of, and has continually posted his thoughts on Trump and what his administration is doing.

He wrote in the caption “Living rent free in orange man’s head.”

This latest post does a lot in showing how petty the President of the United States is. He took away security clearance (that didn’t exist) from a man. Why? That man shared his opinions on the President and Donald Trump didn’t like it. It really is giving the entire plot of Oppenheimer. History does repeat itself etc, etc.

What was the purpose for Trump revoking security clearance that does not exist outside of showing his “power” over the situation? That’s all this really is. He wants to clearly send a message to Kinzinger. The problem is that Kinzinger has proven time and time again that he doesn’t really care what Donald Trump thinks and that is clearly weighing on him.

