The ‘Skeleton Crew’ Assembles for the Latest ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

If you’re distraught over The Mandalorian ending, don’t worry, because Disney+ has yet another new Star Wars show coming out soon to fill the hole. Here’s everything we know so far about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, including the plot, release window, casting, and more.

When is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew coming out?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is scheduled for release on Disney+ at some point in 2023, but we don’t have a precise date yet. However, current speculation is that it will either be released sometime this summer to coincide with Ahsoka, or—because of its family-friendly vibe—just before Christmas.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

There is, though it’s not been released to the public yet (we’ll update you when that changes). So far it’s only been officially shown to Star Wars Celebration attendees, however there are a few unofficial copies up on YouTube already. Thankfully, our own Rachel Leishman was at Celebration and wrote a full breakdown of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer.

Who are the stars of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

The storyline is going to focus on four children, three of whom will be played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith, and Kyriana Kratter (the fourth is unknown). Jude Law will also be appearing, as a Jedi it seems, and Marti Matulis will be reprising his role as Vane from from The Mandalorian—though whether as a cameo or a recurring character remains unknown. The MCU’s Kerry Condon (voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y.) and Tunde Adebimpe have also been confirmed as cast members, but the characters they’ll be playing remain shrouded in mystery.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith join Jude Law as the cast of #SkeletonCrew. Original series coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/X5lGI1sqa6 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023

Who is behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Skeleton Crew was created by Chris Fordand and Jon Watts (of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy), and is being produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

What have we been told about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew so far?

Disney isn’t being too forthcoming about what the series is going to involve. We do know that it’s going to be a coming-of-age show, ’80s Amblin movie-style, with Kathleen Kennedy comparing it to The Goonies but in space, and that it’s going to take place around the same period as The Mandalorian, as part of the “Mandoverse” phase Disney is currently building. With its comparatively massive budget (a sign that Disney thinks this show will go the distance in terms of viewership), we should expect to see some spectacular things from the costumes, sets, and effects departments, too—with some exciting looking new alien species being teased at D23, just for starters.

What about the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew plot?

Thanks to the first footage screening at Celebration we also have some idea of the plot now. Starting out on a small, heavily forested, Earth-like world, we get to see what normal everyday life in the Star Wars version of a suburb is like—the kind of place that’s been relatively untouched by decades of war. The children go to school, ride their (speeder) bikes, and dream of the same kind of excitement and adventure that small town kids always do. Sneaking out into the forests one night in search of some adventure, they seem to run into some trouble with pirates, mercenaries, or another group of classic Star Wars ne’er do wells. One thing leads to another, and the kids end up taking a ship and flying off to escape—an escape which then finds them lost in the wider galaxy.

With Jedi Jude Law stepping in as a mentor/father figure, and potentially teaching one or more of them to use the Force, the children spend the series trying to get home while dodging a new, sinister droid villain. Judging by the trailer, it seems like Jude Law’s character may be learning a few new things about attachments, and how the earlier Jedi order went too far.

Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew a kids show?

Despite four of the primary characters being children, and some superficial similarities to Star Trek: Prodigy, this isn’t going to be a kids show. Instead its going to be an all ages, enjoy as a family series, just like the original Star Wars movies were. On a personal note I’d have absolutely killed for a Star Wars series like this when I was a pre-teen, so I’m really glad younger fans are going to get to have this growing up.

