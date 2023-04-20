Some of the Spider-Man Movies are Swinging On to Disney+!

Finally, the time has come: Some of the Spider-Man movies are heading to Disney+. Famously, Sony Entertainment and Marvel Studios split their time with Peter Parker because technically the rights to Spider-Man in his cinematic form do not belong to Marvel Studios. But they came up with a deal back when Tom Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, and it has since been a shared experience. Of course, the Homecoming trilogy is not the first time we’ve seen Peter on the big screen.

From 2002 up through Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, we’ve had three different live-action Peter Parkers on the big screen. And everyone has their favorite. Now you can see some of them on Disney+! After all this time, it’s kind of great knowing that we’re slowly bridging the gap between the Sony-verse and the MCU.

Which Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney+?

On April 21, you can watch all three of Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies on the platform along with Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming hit Disney+ on May 12. Within the next month, we’ll have, at minimum, one of each of the Spider-Man trilogies to watch whenever we want. But where are the rest of the Spider-Man movies and when can we see them on Disney+?

Where are the rest?

According to the press email, other Sony Entertainment titles could be heading to Disney+ later in the year (in the United States). So that’s when Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the rest of the Tom Holland trilogy will probably be available to watch. Unless you’re me and you own every Spider-Man adjacent movie ever made because they’re your favorites.

But hey, not everyone is a Peter Parker super fan like myself. Until then, we can at least revisit the Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire trilogy in its completion, and use those movies to prepare for the rest of the Spider-Man universe eventually making its way to Disney+—even if those movies have, over the years, not been the ones I personally rewatch over and over again anymore. Again, I don’t really have a dog in this fight; I own all these movies, but I am annoyed that only one of Tom Holland’s movies is going to Disney+ at first.

Until the rest of the team joins Disney+, at least you know where you can catch some of your favorite web-slinging action now, right?

(featured image: Sony Entertainment)

