‘Sweet Home’ Season 3 Will Force the Survivors to Make Their Choice

The highly anticipated third season of one of Netflix’s most popular Korean series, the apocalyptic horror show Sweet Home, will arrive at 3 AM Eastern Time on Friday, July 19, 2024.

All eight episodes of the monster drama will be released in one go, as is the norm with the majority of shows on Netflix. The show has had a remarkably short turnaround time of seven months between seasons 2 and 3, with the second season premiering in December 2023. The release date and time translate to the following for some key regions:

South Korea: 4:00 PM Korean Standard Time

UK: 8:00 AM British Standard Time

India: 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time

Season 3 will be the final chapter of Sweet Home, which will see survivors make a choice between humans and monsters. Cha Hyun-su, the central character of the show, will try to revert back to his human form, while Lee Eun-hyuk will be seen in a new avatar after being reborn from a cocoon.

You can check out the trailer for season 3 here:

The monster saga will see the main cast from the first two seasons reprise their roles, with the exception of Park Gyu-young, who played the role of Yoon Ji-su. Following is the list of actors, along with their character names, who will feature in the final season:

Song Kang as Cha Hyun-su

Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook

Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung

Kim Gook-hee as Son Hye-in

Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yu

Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-hyeok

Kim Hee-jung as Cha Jin-ok

Woo Jung-kook as Kang Seung-wan

Sweet Home is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, which was a massive success, netting over 2 billion views. The series is co-written by Hong So-ri, Kim Hyung-min, and Park So-jung, with Studio Dragon and Studio N attached as production companies. The visual effects come from Legacy Effects, VFX Studio Westworld, and Spectral Motion, who have been involved in projects like Avengers, Avatar, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things.

