‘The Boys’ Season 4 Finale Had ‘Supernatural’ Fans Screaming!

We’re Supernatural fans. That means we’re always cheering on Eric Kripke and trying to find parallels and glimpses of our favorite characters and actors in everything we watch. Thankfully for us, The Boys always serves, and this season 4 finale has done particularly well.

As Butcher would say, “Oi, Spoilers ahead!”

Apart from the obvious casting choices that Eric Kripke has made, importing actors from the show he created, Supernatural, onto the other show he created, The Boys, there are plenty more gags that fans of The CW show can spot. And you don’t even need a keen eye or some MCU-level homework to glean these easter eggs, no sir! They’re quite on the nose, and you’d have to be an “idjit” to miss them!

Take, for example, the shifter supe with glowy eyes who sheds their skin physically to assume another form, and is a sociopathic killer. This is a creature straight out of Supernatural season 1, and has the same qualities, including that icky skin shedding bit!

In fact, there’s a couple from The Boys season 4 finale that made this Supernatural fan jump up on my couch and go all…

Mr. President, your Bobby Singer is showing!

One of the major kicks for Supernatural fans has been the characters of Robert A. Singer a.k.a. Dakota Bob on The Boys. Not only is the name borrowed as is from a character from Supernatural (named after the show’s director and Kripke collaborator Robert Singer), but the same actor, Jim Beaver, plays him too.

Bobby Singer, who’s like a surrogate father to the Winchesters on Supernatural, has these two catchphrases that he always uses: “Idjits,” something he lovingly calls his boys, and “Balls!” as a way of cursing when something goes wrong.

In the The Boys season 4 finale, when President Robert Singer is stashed away in a bunker and playing golf, he calls Hughie and MM “idjits” and he repeatedly says “Balls!” While hitting golf balls!

Homelander’s dad went on a hunting trip, and he hasn’t been home in a few days…

Remember Homelander’s daddy? About ye tall, green supe suit, carries a shield, sexy as hell, has a thing for really old women, and looks like he belongs to a different era? He kind of disappeared on his son at the end of season 3, after calling him a disappointment. A very John Winchester move, if you ask me.

Well, he’s back! Supernatural’s Dean Winchester isn’t new to being resurrected, and neither is Soldier Boy, The Boys’ much-loved supe played by Jensen Ackles. Soldier Boy was frozen once again in his gas capsule in season 3 after Queen Maeve took him down, and fans have been clamoring for his return.

The mid-credits scene in The Boys season 4 finale made sure we ate well! A door has been opened for Soldier Boy to return after the new President Calhoun turned his body over to Homelander. I wonder, with his daddy issues and his mid-life crisis, what Homelander’s plans are for some father-son quality time!

What Soldier Boy fans have all been

waiting for, his fucking RETURN!!! #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/Yx2f76ZugP — Zero (@zerowontmiss) July 18, 2024

With Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Butcher’s symbiote alt-ego Joe Kessler, and talks of Jared Padalecki coming onboard in season 5, there’s no better time than the final season to raise Soldier Boy from the dead!

The Boys season 4 finale was rather explosive, with martial law imposed in the country, Homelander declaring open season on Starlighters and anyone who opposes the Seven, and most of The Boys being captured by the military, assisted by the Godolkin kids from Gen V. It’ll be interesting to see what other Supernatural themed surprises and easter eggs Eric Kripke embeds for us in The Boys season 5!

