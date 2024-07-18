‘The Acolyte’ Is Going To Need Another Season To Answer All These Questions

Fans of The Acolyte watched as the first season of the show came to an end this week. While the finale was satisfying, there are still some things we have questions about—mainly what those green guys are up to and if Mae will ever remember her sister.

The show gave us a lot to work with in the end. We saw as Osha decided to go with Qimir, leaving Mae with the Jedi. We know that Vernestra Rwoh is lying and appears to be doing so with Yoda in the know. All of this leads to me wondering about everything else going on in the galaxy.

A lot of the show was focused on trying to figure out what Qimir’s goal was, as well as what Mae wanted. What we ended up seeing was the death of nearly all of the Jedi who came across them, and the only one who really knows the truth is Vernestra. So my questions are all rooted in whether or not we’re every going to find out what the Jedi did or did not know by the time we get to the prequels.

The biggest question I have about the series is about Yoda. We all wondered if he was going to show up in the series, and when he did, it left me with a fear that Yoda always knew that Anakin and the Emperor could become a possibility, especially if Vernestra was honest with him. That is the kind of cliffhanger that instantly leaves me wanting answers.

All of this really plays into why I think this show has so much more to say for fans.

This is why we need a season 2!

Typically, I wouldn’t have questions after a season finale because I know that they’d be answered in season 2. Or that we’d have some story with these characters again. Right now, we don’t know what the future holds for The Acolyte. There wasn’t a title card that said it would return, and there hasn’t been an official announcement for season 2.

So the idea that the show left us with questions and we might not ever get our answers is a bit upsetting. Sure, that can easily be fixed by giving the show a second season, but for now, I am on edge! I want to know what the future holds for Qimir and Osha! Is Mae going to be okay?

Hopefully we’ll find out more later on (in season 2), but for now, is anyone else upset that we don’t know if we’ll ever see these characters again?

