The internet is invested in this real-life love triangle playing out on TikTok

TikTok influencers Halley Kate and Sophia La Corte have been involved in a public love triangle regarding Reed Williams. Their situation has quickly gone viral as the internet watches the drama play out.

Love triangles have received renewed interest lately with wildly popular shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life with The Walter Boys. However, Kate, La Corte, and Wiliams are proving that love triangles can be more messy than romantic in real life. The three are involved in a complicated history involving break-ups, reunifications, and a disagreement about whether La Corte and Kate were friends or not. Although the drama has been ongoing for months, it recently burst back into public discourse when La Corte released a three-part TikTok on the situation.

For those unfamiliar with the trio, Kate is a New York City-based TikTok influencer with over 1.3 million followers. She is also known for her work on the Delusional Diaries podcast. Meanwhile, La Corte also hails from NYC and boasts over 800k followers on TikTok while hosting the Out of Touch podcast. Given that they’re NYC influencers, podcast hosts, and post similar content, such as GRWMs and makeup routines, it’s not surprising their paths crossed. However, things became messy back in November 2023 when Kate broke up with her boyfriend.

What you need to know about the TikTok love triangle

The situation began in November 2023 when Kate announced that she and her boyfriend, Williams, broke up. Although she didn’t share the details, she was honest that it was a very difficult break-up and alleged he was the one who “dumped” her. She posted these honest videos because she wanted to use her content to help others in her situation. However, things took a turn in December 2023 when rumors arose that Williams was dating La Corte. While some thought he moved on quickly, it wasn’t as if he or La Corte necessarily did anything wrong.

In early December, though, Kate made a video about the situation, alleging that she and La Corte were friends. She called what Williams did “homie hopping” by going on a date with her friend just three weeks after breaking up with her. Kate also took aim at La Corte, stating she had texted her about the situation and received no response.

In a podcast episode and TikTok comments, Kate claimed that she and La Corte were close friends and La Corte knew all about her break-up. She claims that she and La Corte went out to a bar together, where she bought La Corte shots. However, as Kate was texting and trying to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend, La Corte was allegedly standing next to her, looking through Kate’s social media followings to find Reeds’ account and DM him to ask him on a date. Kate reiterated that she didn’t have a problem with the pair dating but felt betrayed by how everything went down.

Within a few months, La Corte and Williams broke up for unrelated reasons, and he and Kate got back together. She and Williams quietly announced their reunion on TikTok and have remained together. For a while, it seemed like the drama had been resolved until La Corte came out months after the incident with her side of the story.

What did Sophia La Corte say about Halley Kate?

Earlier this week, La Corte posted a three-part TikTok series titled “How I got canceled by a girl I met maybe three times.” In the series, she tells a different version of the story in which she claims that she didn’t even know Kate when she started dating Williams. The first part is her recounting her wonderful first date with Williams and being surprised when she received a text from a number she didn’t recognize. After realizing it was Williams’ ex-girlfriend, Kate, she decided not to respond since she allegedly didn’t know her and decided to let Williams handle it. However, she says this is when Kate started posting videos about her.

In Part 2, she denies that she and Kate were ever friends, as they’d never gone out one-on-one, and Kate had never texted her before. According to La Corte, the outing at the bar was a work event that numerous influencers attended. Additionally, she claimed the whole DM story and her stopping at Kate’s apartment to drop off her bag were complete fabrications. In the final part, she shared some of the harassment and hateful DMs she had received over the ordeal while asking people not to believe everything they hear on the internet.

La Corte’s TikToks may not have been wholly random, as they followed on the heels of another incident involving Kate and Williams. Earlier this month, Kate had Williams on an episode of her Delusional Diaries, where he was asked how he knew he wanted to get back together with her. Williams mumbled his way through his response, spending the majority of the time explaining why he broke up with her instead of why they got back together. He gave a bunch of excuses about how he was “finding” himself before finally saying he thought he was a better person with Kate. Users were unimpressed by his response, prompting Kate to delete the podcast episode, although it has continued circulating.

In response to the podcast backlash, Kate posted a TikTok stating she felt “defeated” by all the hate. The only response she has seemingly issued to La Corte is a cryptic video in which she lip-syncs to a TikTok sound that says, “No response is the best response.”

The internet takes side in love triangle

Naturally, the internet has had a lot to say over the ordeal. On the one hand, many have pointed out that Kate was misdirecting her anger at La Corte instead of Williams. On the other hand, many slammed La Corte for choosing to dredge everything up. In fact, releasing that video series was much worse than her dating Williams. She knows that Williams and Kate are back together and receiving hate over the podcast episode, and she seemingly chose to add to the pain Kate is experiencing by bringing up her and Williams’ history in a three-part video series.

The vast majority of comments on La Corte’s series are from users slamming her for the timing of her video and accusing her of gaslighting Kate. TikToker Brianna LaPagila also sided with Kate, pointing out how La Corte needlessly spent the majority of her videos talking about how her romance with Williams was so magical, insinuating he treated her better than Kate, and claiming that if she hadn’t broken up with him, they would still be together.

Ultimately, it’s a very messy situation in which everyone involved is partially responsible for the drama. However, the situation does raise some good reminders about treating others as you want to be treated, not misdirecting anger at an ex’s new partner, and not using one’s past relationship with someone to hurt their current partner.

