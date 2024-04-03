Here’s What We Can Expect From ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2

Arise, because Solo Leveling’s second season is on its way. We might not know exactly when yet, but we can feel reassured that Sung Jinwoo’s return won’t take many more years.

Recommended Videos

There may be no official plot released yet, but the now officially confirmed second season of Solo Leveling is bound to take place during the Red Gate Arc, starting from Chapter 46. More people are sure to find out about Jinwoo’s fantastic powers, starting with those closest to him. The second season might open up with Jinwoo attending the parent-teacher meeting, where he’ll run into one of the ghost Hunters Jinwoo and Jinho hire during their raids.

The second season will undoubtedly bring Hwang Dongsoo in for some good old-fashioned revenge over the death of his brother, whom Jinwoo killed in a dungeon. But other than that, the second season might also open up the possibility of introducing other Hunters with extraordinary skills, including those who are second awakeners or have some knowledge about the system that allows Jinwoo to level up. Jinwoo is special, but he can’t be that special. Somebody out there might be able to level up just like Jinwoo.

Nevertheless, we have reasons to be excited, even if a longer trailer and a good summary haven’t been provided yet. No casting changes have been announced for Solo Leveling’s voice actors, so we can expect the English and Japanese voice actors to remain the same unless we’re told otherwise.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]