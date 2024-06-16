Go-Go Mystery Machine
(Warner Bros. Entertainment)
Category:
TV

Scooby-Doo’s New Series Takes the Franchise Somewhere It’s Never Been Before

Image of Rebecca Oliver Kaplan
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 05:00 pm

Scooby-Doo (and Shaggy, too!) has taken many forms over the years, from the classic animated television series to the live-action movies in the early ’00s. This year, Scooby-Doo and the gang are entering uncharted territory for the beloved franchise.

Recommended Videos

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe announced that the first Scooby-Doo anime has been greenlit. Per Variety, the new series is titled Go-Go Mystery Machine, and will send Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, and their new pals “on the ultimate food adventure” through Japan. My question is: Will Shaggy and Scooby be getting to Japan with the help of Vacations Travel?

While we still don’t know much about the Scooby Gang’s first anime, read on to find out what details have emerged about Go-Go Mystery Machine so far! 

What is Go-Go Mystery Machine about?

Here’s the official plot description for the new series, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery;

While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro, Shaggy, and Scooby have new mysteries to solve and monsters to catch!

The new series will air on Cartoon Network.

Who will voice the Scooby Gang in Go-Go Mystery Machine?

While the studio hasn’t announced casting for the series, WBD did reveal that Francisco Paredes is developing the series. Paredes is a writer who previously worked on the second season of 2018’s Muppet Babies.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, after all, this Scooby-Dooby anime adaptation was just revealed. A ravenous Scooby Gang fan myself (and no, Velma does not satisfy that hunger), here’s my prescription: chill out, gorge on a Super Shaggy Sandwich, and watch your favorite previous iteration of the Scooby Gang.

You can find one of my suggestions below:

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article 10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Category: TV
TV
10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Jun 16, 2024
Read Article As a Plus-Size Girl, Those Sex Scenes in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Made Me Feel Seen
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington embracing in front of a mirror in the Bridgerton season 3, part 2 trailer
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington embracing in front of a mirror in the Bridgerton season 3, part 2 trailer
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington embracing in front of a mirror in the Bridgerton season 3, part 2 trailer
Category: TV
TV
As a Plus-Size Girl, Those Sex Scenes in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Made Me Feel Seen
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Adventure Time’ in Live Action? It Technically Already Happened
Screenshot from Adventure Time S6E1
Screenshot from Adventure Time S6E1
Screenshot from Adventure Time S6E1
Category: TV
TV
‘Adventure Time’ in Live Action? It Technically Already Happened
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Jun 16, 2024
Read Article I Genuinely Believe a Two-Year Time Jump in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Can Work
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Category: TV
TV
I Genuinely Believe a Two-Year Time Jump in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Can Work
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’: When Will We Learn WTF the Jedi Are Hiding?
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in episode 3 of 'The Acolyte'
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in episode 3 of 'The Acolyte'
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in episode 3 of 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’: When Will We Learn WTF the Jedi Are Hiding?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Category: TV
TV
10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Jun 16, 2024
Read Article As a Plus-Size Girl, Those Sex Scenes in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Made Me Feel Seen
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington embracing in front of a mirror in the Bridgerton season 3, part 2 trailer
Category: TV
TV
As a Plus-Size Girl, Those Sex Scenes in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Made Me Feel Seen
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Adventure Time’ in Live Action? It Technically Already Happened
Screenshot from Adventure Time S6E1
Category: TV
TV
‘Adventure Time’ in Live Action? It Technically Already Happened
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Jun 16, 2024
Read Article I Genuinely Believe a Two-Year Time Jump in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Can Work
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Category: TV
TV
I Genuinely Believe a Two-Year Time Jump in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Can Work
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’: When Will We Learn WTF the Jedi Are Hiding?
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in episode 3 of 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’: When Will We Learn WTF the Jedi Are Hiding?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 15, 2024
Author
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan (she/he) is a comics critic and entertainment writer, who's dipping her toes into new types of reporting at The Mary Sue and is stoked. In 2023, he was part of the PanelxPanel comics criticism team honored with an Eisner Award. You can find some more of his writing at Prism Comics, StarTrek.com, Comics Beat, Geek Girl Authority, and in Double Challenge: Being LGBTQ and a Minority, which she co-authored with her wife, Avery Kaplan. Rebecca and her wife live in the California mountains with a herd of cats.