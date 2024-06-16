Scooby-Doo’s New Series Takes the Franchise Somewhere It’s Never Been Before

Scooby-Doo (and Shaggy, too!) has taken many forms over the years, from the classic animated television series to the live-action movies in the early ’00s. This year, Scooby-Doo and the gang are entering uncharted territory for the beloved franchise.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe announced that the first Scooby-Doo anime has been greenlit. Per Variety, the new series is titled Go-Go Mystery Machine, and will send Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, and their new pals “on the ultimate food adventure” through Japan. My question is: Will Shaggy and Scooby be getting to Japan with the help of Vacations Travel?

While we still don’t know much about the Scooby Gang’s first anime, read on to find out what details have emerged about Go-Go Mystery Machine so far!

What is Go-Go Mystery Machine about?

Here’s the official plot description for the new series, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery;

While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro, Shaggy, and Scooby have new mysteries to solve and monsters to catch!

The new series will air on Cartoon Network.

Who will voice the Scooby Gang in Go-Go Mystery Machine?

While the studio hasn’t announced casting for the series, WBD did reveal that Francisco Paredes is developing the series. Paredes is a writer who previously worked on the second season of 2018’s Muppet Babies.

Is there a trailer yet?

No, after all, this Scooby-Dooby anime adaptation was just revealed. A ravenous Scooby Gang fan myself (and no, Velma does not satisfy that hunger), here’s my prescription: chill out, gorge on a Super Shaggy Sandwich, and watch your favorite previous iteration of the Scooby Gang.

You can find one of my suggestions below:

