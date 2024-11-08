Real men don’t make sexual assault jokes on social media

The news that Donald Trump is going to be president again hurts. I hate it, I am afraid of it, and women everywhere should feel a chill running down their spine. Why? His win has ushered in young men making sexual assault comments and jokes online.

It started with the “Your body, my choice” of it all but has grown into men telling women online that they don’t have control over their own bodies for sport. Women everywhere pushed back at the idea that men now control our bodies and these boys responded by saying variations of “it’s cute you think you have a say.”

That should terrify us all but then again, over 50% of white women voted to allow the MAGA party to control our bodies. But it is upsetting to see the young men in this country think that mocking women afraid for our reproductive rights. To see jokes about sexual assault exist on a social media platform like X and to know that if I report it, it will mean nothing? That’s not “freedom.” That’s torture.

These “boys” think they are exerting themselves as men. They think they’re showing the “woke” culture what it means to be a man in 2024. I’m sorry but you’re not a man if you think telling a woman you have control of her body is cool or a joke. That’s just pathetic and weak. We barely had a moment to grieve the results of the election before the internet was taken over by these despicable excuses for boys started to berate women online.

At the heart of it was Andrew Tate, who is part of the reason these young men were radicalized in the first place. The entire situation is depressing, overwhelming, and the opposite of “masculinity.”

Since when is attacking women a “masculine” thing?

Certain men have begun equating strength with dominance. They’re far from the same thing. I don’t know how to say “You’re pathetic” in any clearer terms. These men get online and think they are something. What they are is alone and aggressive. How is trying to control a woman fun and exciting to you?

A real man doesn’t control others. He is there when people need him and he’s strong when he has to be but he doesn’t tell anyone what to do with their OWN bodies. It isn’t that hard. These jagoffs see our love of men who defend women and stick up for others and they think that man is weak. Joke’s on them, I think men who want to control others are the weakest beings alive.

These phrases thrown around by MAGA fans really just highlight how absolutely disgusting his base is. “Your body, my choice.” It echoes in my mind, making me fear every single man I walk past because I don’t know if he thinks he has a say over my body. But I fear for the younger generation who are currently hearing these boys they go to school with parrot that phrase at them as if it is a joke.

Real men don’t make jokes about sexual assault. They don’t think it is “funny” that Trump and the government want to control our bodies.

