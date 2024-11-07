‘Your body, my choice. Forever’: A far-right political pundit shares a chilling message about abortion

This election was tough to watch as a woman who had my bodily autonomy on the line. Every new call for Donald Trump felt like we were losing all sense of empathy and compassion. Then the Trumpian voices online start to share the true goal of this election: Control.

Nick Fuentes is a political streamer who pushes far-right views on his platform. The day after the election, he laughed in the face of those terrified of a second Trump presidency and said a phrase that really highlighted what the MAGA party really wanted out of a second term. “Your body, my choice. Forever.” This is a 26 year-old man who cannot even pluck his eyebrows and he thinks he has control over our bodies.

That’s what it always was about. It was never about protecting “babies.” We proved their theories about abortions wrong time and time again. It was always about telling women what they can and cannot do. That’s why they used nonsense rhetoric against Kamala Harris. The “why” they didn’t want to vote for her was always sexist call, whispered through their ramblings about policies they didn’t bother to research.

None of this election was about looking out for someone else on the MAGA side of things. It was always about control and those who want to shout “me me me” from the top of their lungs. Boys like Nick Fuentes are monsters. They are that kid in your kindergarten class who lies because they didn’t get their way.

Knowing that this litle twerp feels empowered enrages me. In what world does he have a choice over MY body? In his little mind, he thinks that’s the truth. His bio states “America first, Christ is King” but in what world does your God agree with this? Not mine.

These empowered incels are dangerous

People often mock the outcries of women who point out how dangerous men like this are. We see their little YouTube videos, we watch them target people online, and we see how giddy they are to tear into people they think are “less” than them. Little boys like Nick Fuentes think controlling others makes them worth something.

All he is boils down to how pathetic he is. No real man talks like Fuentes does. He got on X and wrote “I’d just like to take the opportunity to thank men for saving this country from stupid bitches who wanted to destroy the world to keep abortion.” Well this stupid bitch is very happy that you are always going to look like a pathetic little boy with your bushy eyebrows and lack of brain cells.

I’d just like to take the opportunity to thank men for saving this country from stupid bitches who wanted to destroy the world to keep abortion — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 6, 2024

It’s terrifying right now. Fuentes shared a video of women talking about how boys in schools are telling girls “Your body, my choice.” If that is the case, where are the teachers? Where are THEIR parents? That’s part of the problem with this election and the rise of hatred and fascism in the young Gen Z men. No one is there educating them, teaching them compassion.

Instead, we have weak little guys like Fuentes pretending like he has any kind of power. He can say “Your body, my choice” but all he’s every going to be is pathetic. I refuse to let some twerp think he has any control over me. He can say that it is his choice but it isn’t. I am my own person and I always will be. Nothing can change that just like nothing can change Fuentes horrible personality.

