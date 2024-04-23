Bona starring as Sung Suji from Pyramid Game KDrama
I Can’t Look Away From the Horrors of the New K-Drama ‘Pyramid Game’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:58 pm

Pyramid Game is nothing like Squid Game, even if these two K-dramas sound related. Both are K-drama survival shows, and both dramas aren’t afraid to show the worst sides of humanity. The comparisons stop there, because the Pyramid Game is a little worse.

I can keep talking about the bullying and chaos that happens in all-girls schools, as a former student of one. But the bullying Sung Suji experienced is nothing comparable to anything I’ve seen in real life. If school violence, suicidal ideation, and sexual violence are sensitive subjects to you, then maybe consider watching a different psychological thriller K-drama. For those who can stomach the horrors of Pyramid Game, you can watch this brutal K-drama at Paramount+.

Trailer

Instead of a survival show where the winner kills all the other players to win unimaginable wealth, Pyramid Game is set in a hierarchical all-girls high school. Whoever’s at the bottom of that hierarchy is treated like a ragdoll in a sadistic sandbox game. Sung Suji is a new student at Baekyeon Girls High School, and she immediately entered the F rank.

So the real question is, why can’t any of the authorities help Suji out? Like in real cases of school violence, teachers are either complicit or unaware of the bullying. In the manhwa of this K-drama by author Dalgonyak, the homeroom teacher of the class was known to take advantage of students instead of holding them accountable. Fortunately, Suji is determined to destroy the Pyramid Game, and she’s gathering the allies to do so.

(featured image: Paramount+)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.