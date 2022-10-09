The world of South Korean entertainment is as beautiful and varied as it is addicting. That’s true for pretty much every form of art that falls under the massive shadow of the Hallyu—and K-Dramas are no exception.

Once you get used to the pacing and acting styles of South Korean television, you’ll find that staying away from the myriad of stories it has told and continues to tell is very difficult—after all, there’s something for everyone.

Shows like Squid Game have also helped considerably in shining even more light on South Korean television (Netflix)

Whether you want an epic fantasy story of magic and romance or a coming-of-age tale about friendships and hardships, then you can be sure that there’s a K-Drama revolving precisely around that—with stunning locations, rich cinematography and obviously the most beautiful cast you’ve ever seen in your life.

If you’re just starting out, though, the sheer number of choices available to you might feel a bit intimidating. Where exactly should you start? And here’s when this guide comes into play—a list of nine K-Dramas, which I ranked according to my personal preference but that all come straight from the group of highest-rated titles in the history of South Korea. After all, there must have been a reason why they’ve kept thousands of viewers in their home country attached to their screens, right?

9. Sky Castle

Having aired between 2018 and 2019, Sky Castle actually sits in second place in the list of highest-rated cable K-Dramas of all time. The twenty episodes of this satirical series paint a brutally honest portrait of the Seoul upper class—and in particular, of a group of mothers who will stop at nothing and trample over pretty much everyone to make sure their husbands are the most successful and their children get accepted into the most elite schools. Sky Castle stars actresses Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra, and Kim Seo-hyung, and it’s available to stream on both Netflix and Viki.

8. Hospital Playlist

Every country needs their own quota of beloved medical dramas, and Hospital Playlist definitely fills that role for South Korea. Aired in the spring of 2020, the core cast of the series is made up of five doctors—who have been best friends since their medical school days and who now all work in the same hospital, as well as being part of a band together. Hospital Playlist also has a second season—and both are available to stream on Netflix.

7. The World of the Married

Currently the highest-ranked cable K-Drama of all time, overtaking Sky Castle with its final episodes, The World of the Married is based on the BBC series Doctor Foster—focusing on a married couple that falls down a spiral of revenge, grief, and forgiveness once the husband’s infidelity comes to the surface. It aired in 2020, with each episode bringing in higher ratings than the previous ones, and both director Mo Wan-Il and lead actress Kim Hee-ae winning their respective awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards of that year.

6. Reply 1988

Just like the name suggests, Reply 1988 is set in 1988—and it focuses on five friends who live in the same neighbourhood in outer Seoul. The series follows them through their teenage years and their daily struggles and victories, both at school and at home. Reply 1988 is actually an installment in channel tvN’s wider Reply series, which also includes Reply 1997 and Reply 1994. Reply 1988 is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and Viki, while Reply 1997 and Reply 1994 are just on Prime Video and Viki.

5. Hotel del Luna

A very textbook magical realism K-Drama, Hotel del Luna stars one of South Korea’s most beloved singers and actresses—IU, stage name of Lee Ji-eun—as the owner of a very peculiar hotel that caters exclusively to ghosts and spirits so that they can fulfill their last wishes before moving on. Lighthearted and whimsical, Hotel del Luna is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki.

4. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

A very recent addition to this list, Twenty-Five Twenty-One premiered at the beginning of 2022 and became one of the most successful K-Dramas of this year. Set between the years 1998 and 2021, the series follows a young fencer—played by actress Kim Tae-ri—as she pursues her athletic dreams and the heir of a disgraced chaebol family—played by actor Nam Joo-hyuk—during his struggles to rebuild his life after it completely collapsed. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Mr. Sunshine

One of the greatest period K-Dramas of all time, Mr. Sunshine stars actress Kim Tae-ri once again. This time, she’s an aristocrat with a penchant for sharpshooting who lives in Hanseong, the city that would become Seoul, at the beginning of the 20th century—when Korea was still known as Joseon. She joins the cause of Korean independence as Japan’s colonialism starts becoming more oppressive, and in doing so she crosses paths with Eugene Choi—played by overall national treasure actor Lee Byung-hun—who was born in Joseon but raised in the United States. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Crash Landing on You

One of the most beloved K-Dramas to come out in recent years, Crash Landing on You’s premise is as extravagant as rooted in reality at the same time. A chaebol heiress—played by actress Son Ye-jin—has an accident while she paraglides which has her crashing into North Korea where she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok—played by actor Hyun Bin—a Captain of the North Korean army. Fun fact: The two actors actually started a relationship while on set and news of their wedding was announced in the Spring of 2022, to a massive social media frenzy from dedicated fans and casual viewers alike. The drama is available for streaming on Netflix.

1. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

I did say that this list was based on my personal preference, which is why Guardian: The Lonely and Great God—more frequently known as Goblin—was always going to occupy the number one spot. The first K-Drama I ever watched and pretty much filled to the brim with all of my favourite tropes, the story follows a dokkaebi—a figure from Korean folklore—played by actor Gong Yoo, as he moves through the ages in search of the only person who can free him of his curse. That person ends up being student Ji Eun-tak—played by actress Kim Go-eun—who has always possessed the ability to talk with ghosts. Heart-wrenching and heartwarming at the same time, Goblin is available for streaming on Viki.

Have you seen some of these K-Dramas already? And what would you add to a watchlist of impossible-to-miss dramas to hand over to someone taking their first steps on their journey into South Korean television?

(featured image: tvN)

