‘Weak Hero Class 1’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More

Many K-dramas have found success in portraying the brutal reality of bullying. But most of the victims in these shows have had enough. Weak Hero Class 1’s protagonist Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) just couldn’t catch a break. Because of his smarts and his scrawny physique, Si-eun became a natural target for bullies.

Si-eun tolerated the bullies until he was drugged during an exam. In a fit of pent-up rage, Si-eun stabbed one of his bullies with a pencil and beat another one with a textbook. He grew tired of holding back and had every intent to kill until Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) stepped in.

One of the best things about Weak Class Hero is Soo-ho, Si-eun, and Beom Seok’s (Hong Kyung) friendship. High school is tough as it is, with exams to pass and colleges to impress. Bullying makes everything much more miserable. This unlikely group of three navigates high school and bullying, but this isn’t a story that ends with rainbows and graduation.

Eventually, the trio’s friendship is tested and torn apart. The first season ended with Su-ho on his deathbed and Beom-seok becoming a bully. Out of anger, Si-eun got revenge on everybody who contributed to Su-ho’s demise and ultimately got transferred to a different school.

Weak Hero Class is inspired by the webtoon series of the same name by Seopass. Although names have been changed and some parts have been altered, the premise of surviving high school and bullying as a young adult remains the same. Either way, webtoon readers were probably satisfied with the reenactment of the book beat-up scene by Si-eun.

For fans who’ve grown to love the drama, Weak Class Hero 2 is on its way to Netflix. There’s no release date yet for the series. Although not every character will be coming back, Si-eun’s fight continues in his new school, where he’s bound to be surrounded by even tougher characters.

(featured image: Viki)

