We’ve Got Our First Look at ‘Squid Game’ Season 2!

Squid Game blew audiences away when it premiered in 2021. Now, season 2 is just over the horizon—and Netflix has released a tantalizing first look.

Squid Game, the South Korean drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, stars Lee Jung-jae as the hapless Gi-hun, a gambling addict whose financial problems endanger his relationship with his daughter. When a Gi-hun is invited to take part in a mysterious game for a cash prize, he finds out that he’s been dragged into a sadistic life-or-death battle against other people desperate to solve their financial problems.

But Squid Game isn’t just a rehash of stories like The Hunger Games or Battle Royale. It’s a fascinating and macabre psychological study of the people who take part in the game and the people who run it for their own amusement. Alliances form, friends are rocked by betrayal, and each game brings Gi-hun closer to either salvation or annihilation. The show’s hallucinogenic visuals add an extra layer of artistry to the show.

At the end of season 1, Gi-hun manages to make it out of the game alive, but he vows to track down whoever’s responsible for running the game. Netflix’s first look highlights his newfound purpose (skip to the 2:40 mark to go straight to the Squid Game portion):

In the first look, Gi-hun is returning home after choosing not to go see his daughter in Los Angeles. After a voice on the phone tells him he’ll regret the choice he’s made, Gi-hun says that he’ll find them, whatever it takes.

What’s the plot of Squid Game season 2?

Squid Game season 2 will focus on Gi-hun’s mission to find and take down the people behind the deadly game. Season 1 ends with Gi-hun as the sole survivor of the game, too traumatized and guilty to touch his prize money. However, after Gi-hun gradually begins to put his life back together, he spots a recruiter luring more victims into the next round of the game. Sporting a new head of bright pink hair, Gi-hun vows to take them down.

Who is running the game, now that its original master Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) is dead? What happens to officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) after he’s shot by his own brother and falls off a cliff in season 1? Will Gi-hun ever repair his relationship with his daughter? We’ll have to wait and see.

Who’s in the cast of Squid Game season 2?

In an open letter to fans in 2022, Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at which characters will return to Squid Game season 2. Hwang wrote that along with Gi-hun (Lee), season 2 will include the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), overseer of the game and Jun-ho’s brother. Hwang also wrote that the recruiter (Gong Yoo) who plays ddakji to lure people into the game may return, too. Finally, Hwang wrote that viewers will meet Young-hee’s (you know, the giant doll) boyfriend, Cheol-su. Oh, that can’t be good.

In June 2023, Netflix released a full cast announcement, which includes Wi Ha-joon (Jun-ho survived! Yay!) and confirms that Yoo will return. The announcement also introduces a few of the new players to take part in the game, including Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, and Yim Si-wan. Choi Seung-hyun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

When is Squid Game season 2 coming out?

Right now, all we know is that Squid Game season 2 has a release window in 2024. Make sure your tracksuit is clean and have some dalgona while you wait!

(featured image: Netflix)

