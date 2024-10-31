‘Pretty much the GOP motto at this point’: Republicans know who they’re going to blame for Trump’s potential loss, and it’s incredibly misogynistic

The misogynistic far-right has already decided who to blame for Donald Trump’s potential loss in the 2024 Presidential Election, and unsurprisingly, it’s women.

Given its relentless attacks on women and women’s rights, the GOP is right to fear women in the upcoming election. One candidate, Kamala Harris, will protect women’s rights to abortion and medical care. The other candidate, Trump, severely restricted abortion access after his Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Many fear another Trump presidency will further deteriorate women’s rights, with his own running mate, J. D. Vance, and Project 2025 colleagues vouching for a nationwide abortion ban. On top of that, Trump and Vance have promised to defund Planned Parenthood and expressed openness to states monitoring and surveilling pregnant women, while neither has reassured women that they’ll do anything to protect IVF access.

However, the election goes even deeper than Trump’s policies. It’s well-known that the former president promoted toxic masculinity among his followers. As a convicted sexual abuser, Trump is not the kind of man America needs as a role model again, especially when gender violence is on the rise. MAGA’s misogyny has been on full display in the election as the right has relentlessly levied sexist attacks on Harris, including trying to discredit her experience, claiming she has a low IQ, and calling her a prostitute. Some Trump supporters have been so emboldened by the misogyny that they’ve publicly called for revoking women’s voting rights and executing women who partook in the #MeToo movement. Now, MAGA men are already calling for and preparing to take out their anger over Trump’s potential loss on women.

Right-wing influencer urges Republicans to “blame women”

Right-wing extremist Nicholas J. Fuentes recently took to X to give his fellow Republican followers advice on what to do in the case of a Trump loss. His simple ominous instruction was, “Blame women.” It’s quite clear he’s not the only one who shares that sentiment, as his disgusting post garnered over 21,000 likes and over 1,000 reshares. Users shared his sentiment in the comments, commenting “same” and bemoaning how “women ruin everything.”

Fuentes’ sentiment and the reactions of fellow Republicans were hardly surprising, with one user, Hemant Mehta, pointing out that “blame women” has become the “GOP motto at this point.” Republicans like Vance have been fuming over how women are increasingly staying single and opting not to have children. Instead of blaming male violence and toxic masculinity, they’re blaming women for being “childless cat ladies” and think the solution is to restrict women’s rights and make them easier to control.

At the same time, it’s fortunate that Republican men are making their feelings known. The votes Trump needs most are from women, but with the way right-wing influencers act, they’re likely driving away women in droves. As many users pointed out, why would women vote for and give control to a party that openly hates them? Additionally, if women successfully prevent a Trump presidency, it will be more than worth the cost of angering the fragile little men like Fuentes.

At the same time, considering the high number of women in abusive relationships, it’s disgusting to have Republicans egging men on to take their anger out on women if Trump loses the election. In addition to Fuentes’ post, Charlie Kirk went on an inciteful rant fuming about how women might “undermine” their husbands by exercising their right to vote instead of just voting for who their partners tell them to. It’s further proof that another Trump presidency must not happen in order to finally snuff out this growing strain of toxic masculinity and misogyny. However, it’s also a deeply concerning warning. MAGA has proven it is capable of political violence, and the fact that it has set its sights on women this election is quite terrifying.

