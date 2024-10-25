‘This is who Andrew Garfield been preaching to us about?’: Mel Gibson endorses Donald Trump in sexist rant against Kamala Harris

Days after Andrew Garfield praised Mel Gibson for doing so much “beautiful healing with himself,” Gibson proved him wrong by coming out in support of Donald Trump and launching sexist insults at Kamala Harris.

Gibson has been making a comeback in Hollywood since the release of his film Hacksaw Ridge, in which Garfield portrays pacifist combat medic Desmond Doss. Given their working relationship, Garfield recently came out in support of Gibson. During his press tour for We Live in Time, he declared that Gibson should be given a second chance and that he had changed. It was a bold claim to make, considering Gibson’s history.

In 2006, Gibson was arrested on DUI charges. He responded to the arrest by insulting the arresting officer and going on an anti-semitic rant. Four years later, he was barred from going anywhere near his ex-partner, Oksana Grigorieva, and their daughter after she accused him of physical assault. Phone calls between the pair also surfaced in which Gibson threatened to burn their house down, threatened physical violence, and told her that she looked like a “pig in heat” and would be to blame if she was assaulted “by a pack of n***ers.” Despite his history, many, including Garfield, have advocated for Gibson to return to Hollywood to continue making movies and enjoying a platform. In response to their grace, Gibson endorsed Trump in a sexist tirade against Harris.

Mel Gibson strongly suggests he has not done “beautiful healing”

Gibson was recently approached by TMZ at LAX, where he publicly endorsed Trump for president. He stated cockily, “I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I’m voting for.” Given his history, he’s correct that it’s not surprising he’s voting for the convicted felon running for president. The interviewer guessed he was voting for Trump, which Gibson confirmed. Gibson was then asked what he thought a second term with Trump would be like. However, he couldn’t resist attacking Harris, so he changed the subject to say what he thought a term with “her” would be like.

He ranted about Harris, stating, “Miserable track record, appalling track record, and no policies to speak of.” Then, he finished by insulting her intelligence, claiming she “has the IQ of a fence post.”

It says a lot about him that he couldn’t procure a single thought on what a Trump presidency would be like and instead had to make baseless claims against Harris. Considering she was pursuing a career as an attorney general and senator while he was being arrested for DUIs, hit with restraining orders over domestic violence accusations, and going on racist and homophobic tirades, he truly shouldn’t be talking about “track records.” His candidate is the one who has spent his campaign talking about penises, bopping to music on stage, and declaring he has “no cognitive.” Yet, Gibson thinks Harris has the “IQ of a fence post.” What are the chances he thinks this just because she’s a woman? Leave it to Gibson to believe that he and Trump just existing makes them smarter and superior to one of the most accomplished women in the nation and U.S. history.

His “track record” is so appalling that not even many MAGA supporters were boasting about his endorsement. Instead, X was filled with users mocking him for pulling this stunt after Garfield’s support and saying that absolutely no one should be proud of an endorsement from him. Many also mocked Garfield, expressing disbelief that this was the man he was standing up for and “preaching” to everyone about how he was a “changed man.”

This is who Andrew Garfield been preaching to us about is a changed man?! Lol Mel Gibson still the racist weirdo he’s always been https://t.co/cIs082s3Hv — prejudice nigerella hussy © ?‍↔️ (@luxxopinions) October 24, 2024

If Mel Gibson endorsed me I’d rethink every decision I’d ever made. — Spooky Rossy ? ? ? (@Rosserford) October 24, 2024

Mel Gibson thinking that she’s dumb and the guy who stared into a solar eclipse without glasses is smart isn’t shocking giving his past history. pic.twitter.com/xgcp2H6zfu — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) October 24, 2024

Hello.



Mel Gibson is a racist misogynistic piece of shit.



I just wanted to say that since some people seem determined to rehab his reputation.



We haven’t forgotten.



Fuck Mel Gibson. — JJDiane ??️‍??? (@JJDianeM) October 25, 2024

Friendly reminder that Mel Gibson punched his ex-wife in the face and said he hoped she “gets raped by a pack of n****ers”. Anyone saying he deserves a second chance in Hollywood needs to get their head examined. He regrets nothing he’s done and has never tried to better himself. https://t.co/g8yWrtcQ0o — ?? Oodlemeister ?? (@Oodlemeister) October 25, 2024

Mel Gibson took Andrew Garfield claiming he’d changed personally and had to set the record straight. — josh jacobs (@ajoshjacobs) October 25, 2024

At least, perhaps privileged Hollywood men will stop feeling the need to preach about how Gibson is a changed man and deserves a second chance. Gibson did them and everyone else a favor by setting the record straight about who he really is.

