We have the official ‘Lookism’ chapter 550 release date

By Apr 8th, 2025, 1:25 pm
Gapryong Kim and Jinrang from Lookism Chapter 549

Tragedy is commonplace in Lookism. This story hasn’t been short of rough childhoods and, obviously, gang violence. But all that doesn’t make Jinrang’s backstory any less shocking.

Chapter 549 opened with Jinrang, Sang Baek, and Hwang Jungseok’s childhood. Although some fans are understandably overwhelmed by the number of flashbacks in this series, the recent chapter shed light on what made the Jinrang Gang formidable. The trio weren’t born talented fighters. Rather, they were forced to fight men thrice their size during childhood in order to survive.

Jinrang, in particular, was motivated to fight to protect his friends Sang Baek and Hwang Jungseok. The trio’s traumatic and depraved childhood at the junkyard made them each other’s family. While Sang Baek is known for being a ruthless fighter, he’s undeniably beautiful. This trait of his was exploited, and the story implied that Sang Baek was being sold off by the junkyard owner. Jinrang eventually retaliated and killed the guard of the junkyard. The Busan Gang saw potential in his ability to fight, so they threw the trio into a fighting ring against opponents that clearly outmatched them.

Lookism chapter 550 release date, confirmed

The flashback isn’t over yet, though, since Chapter 549 ended with the trio meeting Gapyrong Kim. Chapter 550 of Lookism will be available on Webtoon on April 10, 2025.

Gapryong Kim and Jinrang’s relationship

Oddly enough, Kitae claimed that Jinrang isn’t a disciple of Gapryong, Kitae’s father. Perhaps in Kitae’s eyes, Jinrang wasn’t strong enough to be a disciple of his father. But Jinrang is implied to treat Gapryong with a level of reverence. He even asked Sang Baek to withhold from attacking Kitae, since he’s Gapryong’s son. It’s unknown what he meant by that, but Jinrang and Gapyrong’s relationship will be explored further in Chapter 550.

