Fake heart doc arrested after 7 patients die at a hospital in India

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav is in custody after seven patients died at The Mission Hospital in Damoh, a city in central India. Allegedly, Yadav impersonated a renowned U.K. cardiologist, Dr. N. John Camm, to get his position, possibly without proper medical training. Reportedly, Yadav has worked as a doctor for nearly 20 years, possibly with fake degrees.

Posing as the renowned Dr. Camm — who in his long career has held several prominent positions in cardiology, including President of the British Cardiovascular Society and the European Heart Rhythm Association, and who has contributed extensively to medical literature — Yadav allegedly performed as many as 15 heart surgeries at Mission Hospital in Indian between January and February 2025, leading to seven patient’s deaths.

Fake documents, counterfeit degrees

Yadav allegedly presented fake documents, such as counterfeit medical degrees and certifications, to obtain his job at the hospital. Investigators suspect he may have been doing this for almost twenty years. According to the BBC, once under suspicion, Yadav quit his job and disappeared but he was later arrested in Prayagraj, about 400 miles northeast of Damoh.

Damoh District Police Chief Shrut Kirti Somvanshi told BBC Hindi Yadav may have worked with as many as 64 heart patients, including 45 cases of angioplasty, which may have contributed to seven patient deaths.

Yadav denied the allegations, and one Mission Hospital official told Indian media “Nobody suspected him of being a fake doctor. He was good at his job and acted like a big-time professor.”

Suspicions were raised in February this year, 2025 when a Damoh child welfare committee reported their concern about those deaths to district officials. The welfare committee checked Yadav’s credentials and found Yadav was under investigation for similar fraud in several other Indian states.

A history of fraud and abuse

According to the BBC, Yadav once practiced medicine under his real name. Yadav has written online that he trained under Camm in Britain, but returned to India around 2003 to work in Delhi. He appears to have adopted Camm’s name around 2018 when he changed his name to Camm on Indian documents related to several companies he founded.

In 2023, an Indian fact-checker noticed Camm launched an X account under his name. Camm sent a cease-and-desist letter, asking for financial compensation and accusing Yadav of stealing his identity. Camm then released a statement denying the account was his.

Yadav’s criminal record dates back to 2006, when Yadav allegedly performed heart surgery on former Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. Shukla died 18 days post-surgery.

Shukla’s family later discovered that Yadav’s medical credentials were falsified. Anil Shukla, a retired High Court judge and Shukla’s son, has called for a judicial probe into the matter.

Indian officials arrested Yadav for fraud in 2013. Since then, Yadav has been the subject of several other investigations including in 2019, when he allegedly abducted a doctor he invited to work with him in India.

Yadav has admitted to forging most of his medical certificates. Authorities are verifying his claimed degrees, including an MBBS from the University of North Bengal. As of April 8, 2025, He is in police custody as investigations continue. He faces charges of fraud, forgery, and unauthorized medical practice.

