Adam Kinzinger roasts ‘greatest destroyer’ Donald Trump in a blunt post

Being critical of Donald Trump is something that Adam Kinzinger is now known for. And his latest tweet pretty much hits the nail on the head.

Kinzinger was pointing out that Trump’s economy is…well, not great. The President ran on the idea that he would fix the price of eggs (he has not) and would provide jobs and more security on the money front for Americans. So far, his administration has fired many government employees and crashed the stock market. So it isn’t looking great.

The former Republican Representative took to X to make a pretty bold claim about this current administration. He said that the President destroyed wealth in this country. “Not even joking: as of today Donald Trump is the greatest destroyer of wealth the US has ever had,” Kinzinger wrote. Another user pointed out that this is just what Trump does. “He doing exactly what he’s always done in the past. The problem is that he can’t just declare bankruptcy and walk away this time.”

To be clear: Trump has filed for bankruptcy six times. And we let him go ahead and run the economy into the ground, which was always an interesting thing for me. But right now, things are not looking great. The MAGA side of the political aisle think that it is going to somehow turn everything around and benefit Americans but these tariffs are just going to make everything more expensive.

If all you do is tariff other places, how is that going to help Americans? It is also telling that not a single economist agrees with Trump’s plan. So while we still don’t know what the fall out of Trump’s actions are going to be, it is kind of funny to see Kinzinger already mocking the President about it. “The greatest destroyer” does sound a little too cool for Trump though.

(featured image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

