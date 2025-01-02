‘Perfectly normal way to launch your next presidency’: Trump’s relationship with Elon Musk takes a surprising turn in new report

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s strange relationship has taken another surprising turn as a new report claims Musk is staying at an expensive Mar-a-Lago cottage to be near Trump at all times.

Since Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Musk has positioned himself beside the president-elect and been involved in government affairs. His proximity to Trump has raised eyebrows, considering it’s highly unusual for a non-elected official with no government experience to operate in the president-elect’s inner circles and serve as a sort of adviser/political enforcer. Trump already granted him a position in the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, but Musk appears intent on raising his influence to that of a co-president. Americans have already dubbed him President Musk, especially given suspicions that he was the one who directed Trump to kill a bipartisan government funding agreement before the holidays and decided to significantly cut funds for pediatric cancer research in the new bill.

Musk’s increasing influence and interference have sparked frustration and concerns, as many are questioning why a billionaire with many conflicts of interest in the government has seemingly elected himself co-president. It has gotten to the point that many suspect Trump himself is growing annoyed by Musk’s constant presence. Things appear to be souring between the pair after Trump squashed rumors that Musk would be president and Musk scrutinized Trump’s support of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. However, the pair’s breakup may be complicated by the fact that Musk is allegedly now living at Mar-a-Lago, and there could be rent money involved.

Elon Musk staying at Mar-a-Lago cottage to be close to Donald Trump

Recently, The New York Times released a report titled “How Elon Musk Has Planted Himself Almost Literally at Trump’s Doorstep.” According to the report, Musk has been staying at a residential cottage on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate called The Banyan. By staying at the cottage, the billionaire has ensured that he’s living mere yards away from Trump’s main residence. It explains how Musk has become a constant fixture at Mar-a-Lago and has been able to drop in on dinners and phone calls with foreign leaders as he pleases. He reportedly moved into the cottage around Election Day. While he left for several days for the holidays, he is expected to return to the cottage shortly. However, it doesn’t appear he’s living there for free.

Historically, The Banyan charges guests up to $2,000 a night. While it’s unclear whether Musk gets a discount for being “best friends” with Trump, the president-elect seemingly confirmed Musk isn’t staying for free. He has reportedly bragged to people that the billionaire is “renting” the Mar-a-Lago residence. It’s typical for guests to receive the bill at the end of their stay, so it remains to be seen whether Musk will receive one or not. However, considering Trump has repeatedly spent time peddling Trump Bibles, watches, and fragrances, he doesn’t seem like the sort to turn down a financial opportunity, even if it means charging his buddy rent.

It didn’t take social media users long to make the connection between the $2,000/night cottage and Trump’s reluctance to part with Musk. Bluesky user Will Bunch suggested Trump simply needs the rent money, writing, “So basically Trump is annoyed by this Musk-as-co-president thing but he’s putting up with it because he needs the rent money. Perfectly normal way to launch your next presidency.” Given that Musk seemingly paid his way into the president-elect’s favor by pouring a quarter of a billion dollars into his campaign, it’s not unreasonable to question if he’s still trying to buy his way into the White House.

Whether Musk receives a bill for his Mar-a-Lago stay or not, the whole situation is deeply strange. It’s almost impossible to deny that Musk wields inordinate influence over Trump when he literally practically moved into the president-elect’s home in his desperation to have constant access to him. One can’t help but ask why he’s so desperate to keep the president in his orbit. It remains to be seen whether Musk’s constant easy access to Trump will end once he moves to the White House or if Musk intends to move in with him there, too.

