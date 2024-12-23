‘He can’t be’: Trump finally cracks and denounces President Elon Musk

Donald Trump finally denounced “President Elon Musk,” reminding everyone with a smug laugh that he could never be president since he wasn’t born in the United States.

Musk’s interference in the U.S. election and constant presence at Mar-a-Lago since November has raised eyebrows. However, concerns about his unwanted political influence reached their height when he tried to manufacture a government shutdown before the holidays. Musk spent a full day rallying against and raising hysteria over a bipartisan spending bill set to pass the House and keep the government funded through March. After his complaints, Trump stepped in to demand House Republicans kill the bill, sending the House into a frenzy. A shutdown was narrowly averted when billionaire Musk was satisfied that the new bill would significantly cut children’s cancer research funding.

The entire incident was gravely concerning, as many questioned why an unelected official and billionaire was dictating the House and making decisions on crucial cancer research funding. As much as he tried to deny it, everyone knew he was calling the shots in the debacle. Fortunately, though, it’s well-known that the best way to get under Trump’s skin is through his massive ego. His attempted oligarchy is showing cracks as he denounces “President Musk.”

Donald Trump takes a jab at Elon Musk

Trump recently addressed the Musk situation at a Turning Point Action conference. During his speech, Trump claimed that Musk “saved a lot of lives” by providing Starlink to hurricane victims and that, as a result, he “wanted to thank him.” However, he emphasized that Musk was not president and never would be president. Speaking in a tone that said the idea was ludicrous, he stated, “No, he’s not going to be president. That I can tell you. I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country. Ha ha ha.”

Trump: [Elon Musk] is not going to be president. That I can tell you. I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country pic.twitter.com/YpgcGZ0jF4 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2024

Trump’s tone of voice and jab about Musk’s immigration status makes it clear that “President Musk” claims are getting to him. He went from calling him “the Great Elon Musk” and gushing about how he’s going to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy” to suggesting that he’s just giving Musk a position out of courtesy for what he did for hurricane victims. Not only that, but he’s definitely rubbing it in a bit that Musk will never be president despite his clear desire for power and complete control over the government. Needless to say, things are getting interesting now that the “best friends” appear to be fighting.

Many figured this moment would come sooner or later. Those closest to Trump have warned that he does not have friends and “will run you over with a car” due to his intense desire for power and “transactional” personality. It was very strange that Musk genuinely believed he could not only be friends with Trump but also get the president-elect to share his power with him. Now, he’s in hot water if Trump is beginning to see him as a threat to his power and influence.

