‘Basically best friends’: Elon Musk cringingly believes he’s besties with Trump

Elon Musk is causing Americans more secondhand embarrassment over his Donald Trump fixation. According to him, he and the president-elect are now besties.

Recommended Videos

The entirety of Musk and Trump’s relationship is best described as incredibly strange and cringey. Musk announced his support of Trump by proclaiming to be a “dark MAGA” and showing up at a Trump rally where he jumped up and down on stage, flailing his arms around in excitement. Since Trump won the election, Musk stationed himself at his side and has not gone far from the president-elect since. He has been posing for family pictures with Trump, was present during his phone calls with foreign leaders, and has even begun to annoy those in Trump’s inner circles with his constant presence. In turn, Trump rewarded him by creating an unofficial government agency, DOGE, for Musk to run despite having no experience in government.

It has reached the point that people have begun calling Musk the First Lady of the United States, sparking concerns about his power as a billionaire operating in Trump’s inner circles. Nonetheless, Musk has continued cringingly gushing over his friendship with Trump.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are “best friends” now

Recently, Musk retweeted an interview clip of his mother, Maye Musk, in which she said he and Trump are “basically best friends.” She sounded as if she were talking about a friendship between two high school boys, gushing about how much fun they were having being best friends. She stated, “They just seem to be having fun, a lot of fun. And it’s nice for both of them to have fun.” Maye continued, “And Elon really respects him a lot and is really happy that there’s a future for America now.”

The post’s caption also claimed that Musk was an “honorary member of the Trump family” and that Trump is an “honorary member of the Musk family.”

Elon Musk's mom, Maye Musk, just confirmed that Elon and Trump are basically best friends.



"They just seem to be having fun, a lot of fun. And it's nice for both of them to have fun. And Elon really respects him a lot and is really happy that there's a future for America now."… pic.twitter.com/dkBnK8yUF4 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 26, 2024

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with men having best friends. However, when we’re talking about two corrupt billionaires who go on and on about being BFFs, “having fun,” and doing photoshoots where they try to look cool and edgy when much of America is fearful of losing their rights or Trump tanking the economy, it’s just a little cringe-worthy. The cringe factor is elevated by the fact that the relationship appears to be pretty one-sided. Trump has complimented Musk occasionally, but he’s certainly not hopping up and down with excitement when he sees Musk or gushing about being besties with him.

It’s actually quite interesting that Musk claims they’ve reached “best friend” status, considering Trump’s former staffer Anthony Scaramucci has ominously warned that he doesn’t have friends. There’s a reason why countless former Trump staffers have become his harshest critics: His narcissism and egregious actions have alienated almost everyone who once called him a friend. It’s strange that Musk seems so certain he’ll manage to stay in Trump’s good graces.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy