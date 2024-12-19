‘President Musk’: Democrats tear into Musk’s unwelcome political advice post-Trump re-election

Democrats have had enough of Elon Musk’s unwelcome political interference after “President Musk” shot down a bipartisan House bill and threatened to cause a government shutdown.

Democrats and Republicans agreed on a new spending bill to pass before the holidays. The House needs to pass it before the weekend to avoid a government shutdown. It was a strong bill that would’ve given members of Congress a pay adjustment that they hadn’t received in years and offered billions in funding for farm assistance and disaster aid. Thousands of government workers were about to go home for the holidays, content the government would stay open, and they’d know when their next paycheck would arrive. However, President Musk decided that he didn’t like the bill. He went on a Tweeting frenzy, posting upwards of 100 posts fearmongering about the bill, spreading misinformation and false claims about it, and threatening the seats of every Republican who didn’t denounce it at once.

Donald Trump followed his lead and posted a statement threatening House Republicans to reject the bill. Like clockwork, House Republicans broke their deal and backed out of the bill. Now, Americans are looking at getting a government shutdown for Christmas, and thousands of military, TSA, and other essential government workers willing to serve the country over the holidays may be told they are getting no pay for their work. Needless to say, Democrats aren’t happy, and they’ve wasted no time lambasting Trump for allowing President Musk to foster this chaos.

#PresidentMusk trends as Democrats slam his political interference

It didn’t go unnoticed that Trump expressed his opposition to the bill only after Musk started advertising his derision of it. As mentioned above, Musk has spent over a day tweeting incessantly about the bill and attacking Republicans over it. He is very clearly leading the charge on the matter, and Trump is following his lead. Democrats were quick to highlight that when House Republicans withdrew from their deal and the cult-like MAGAs started chanting “Shut it down,” they weren’t doing Trump’s bidding; they were following Musk’s orders.

“President Musk” quickly began trending on X as Democrats highlighted what Musk was doing. Rep. Robert Garcia wrote, “Welcome to the Elon Musk presidency, where Donald Trump is now clearly the Vice-President.” He stated that Republicans like Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have lost complete control of the party, and it’s now wholly Musk “pulling the strings.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal screenshotted Tweets of Musk railing against the bill a day before Trump denounced it, noting that “Shadow President Elon Musk” is in charge. Other Democratic leaders followed suit, pointing out that Musk didn’t receive a single vote and is not an elected official, yet is inserting himself into Congress.

It already would’ve been ridiculous enough for House Republicans, who painstakingly negotiated this spending bill with Democrats, to pull out of their bill simply because Trump ordered it. However, they had to add another layer of ridicule by doing so at the behest of a random billionaire who has no business inserting himself in Congress or politics whatsoever, especially when he has a glaring conflict of interest in that the government has been key to his personal massive wealth.

Of course, a self-serving billionaire isn’t going to care about providing disaster relief aid and farming assistance or about letting government workers go unpaid for the holidays. This is precisely why both Democrats and Republicans are supposed to serve the American people, not a self-serving billionaire who will always be more concerned about himself and his own power than farmers, disaster victims, and government workers. However, Republicans don’t seem to understand this and continue to bow to President Musk.

