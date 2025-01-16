‘Pathetic little man’: Trump roasted by the internet over greedy Israel-Gaza ceasefire claim

Donald Trump faced widespread mockery Wednesday after attempting to do what he always does—claim sole credit for something mostly on the way to being complete. In this case, his mostly unearned credit was the historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, largely negotiated during President Biden’s term.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November,” Trump posted on social media, prompting swift backlash.

Pathetic little man Donald Trump continues to try to take credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that he didn't negotiate and MAGA is clapping like seals.



Thank you, President Biden for getting it done.



??????? pic.twitter.com/DP2DCQ8kc3 — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) January 15, 2025

“Pathetic little man Donald Trump continues to try to take credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that he didn’t negotiate,” wrote one user, while another critic called him a “credit grabbing asshole.” Others piled on, with @SethFromThe716 describing Trump as “some melting Silly Putty ball sitting on the sidelines, ready to vulture their credit.”

"Thank You President Trump?"



For what?



You fucking brainwashed imbeciles think he had anything to do with the ceasefire?



Other people, qualified to do the work, made this happen, not some melting Silly Putty ball sitting on the sidelines, ready to vulture their credit. — HEY-EY-EY-EY! (HEY-EY-EY-EY!) Let's Go, Buffalo! (@SethFromThe716) January 15, 2025

Biden’s team laid out the framework for a potential ceasefire pact back in May 2024, requiring months of negotiations through Qatari and Egyptian mediators—who are managing an existential issue at their doorstep. Even as truce talks pushed on, Palestinians were being killed by Israeli forces or in the process of starving to death. As the process rounded third base, Trump’s team, led by envoy Steve Witkoff, participated in the sprint toward home plate alongside Biden’s negotiators, and they joined an existing diplomatic process that will have to continue after Trump’s Monday inauguration. The agreement, set to begin Sunday, includes a six-week ceasefire, the release of 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Israeli withdrawal from populated areas of Gaza, and increased humanitarian aid access. The State Department announced plans to get more than 500 aid trucks per day into Gaza during the ceasefire.

When asked who deserved credit in the history books, Biden’s response was telling: “Is that a joke?” Still, Netanyahu’s office diplomatically thanked both leaders, recognizing Trump “for advancing the release of the hostages” while acknowledging Biden’s “assistance in advancing the hostage deal.” The two leaders also discussed plans to meet in Washington.

Trump’s premature victory lap raises concerns about his approach to Middle East diplomacy in a potential second term already packed with domestic and various other international concerns. However, it appears that the ceasefire will require some babysitting, which Trump isn’t exactly equipped to manage. As reported by Isaac Chotiner in The New Yorker last September, Netanyahu’s introduction of the Philadelphi Corridor issue as a late “poison pill” in previous negotiations revealed how the Israeli prime minister’s own domestic political considerations often overrode legitimate security needs. Even Defense Minister Yoav Gallant questioned the shaky idea, arguing that maintaining troops there wasn’t militarily necessary.

The tentative deal‘s structure includes an initial six-week phase focusing on significant humanitarian concerns and long-awaited prisoner exchanges. Subsequent phases would address broader issues of Gaza’s reconstruction and governance, which could run into red tape as soon as Trump returns to office. According to Qatar’s prime minister, negotiations for the second phase—which should see remaining hostages released and complete Israeli withdrawal—will begin on the 16th day.

Thank you president trump for not knowing that Biden got the deal for the hostages, not you. #idiot — steven gordon (@stevenkgordon) January 15, 2025

Trump’s eagerness to claim credit for others’ diplomatic groundwork suggests his transactional approach to foreign policy could undermine careful coalition-building in the region. As one social media critic noted: “Imagine unironically saying ‘Thank you President Trump’ for something that happened before he took office!”

Imagine unironically saying "Thank you President Trump" for something that happened before he took office!



Trump can claim ZERO CREDIT for the ceasefire! — Maswartz (@Maswartz226) January 15, 2025

The episode highlights a familiar and likely ongoing pattern: Trump attempting to wedge himself in and capitalize on developments he inherited rather than initiated—a tendency that could have profound implications for Middle East stability once he returns to office. Now that the deal’s lasting implementation largely falls on his administration, significant questions remain about whether his self-aggrandizing approach could complicate what will continue to be a delicate process of maintaining peace in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

