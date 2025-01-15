PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics

‘This is really sad’: Trump attempts to claim responsibility for Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 03:08 pm

Joe Biden and his administration seems to have made one last ditch effort to help broker a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. Donald Trump is taking credit for it.

Recommended Videos

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone about Israel reaching an agreement to move forward with the ceasefire. This comes after Israeli soldiers refused to continue fighting in Gaza. According to a piece from BBC, Biden called Netanyahu on Sunday and “stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza and return of the hostages with a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by a stoppage in the fighting under the deal”.

For whatever reason, Trump (who was not on the call) has taken credit for the potential ceasefire deal. Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also met with Netanyahu and, in the past, Trump said that “all hell would break loose” if the hostages were not released but the ceasefire comes with many criticizing Israel for their relentless bombing of Gaza. Amnesty International has concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

Biden has been working since May to help Israel reach an agreement and bring forth a ceasefire and has, in recent weeks, pushed for it to be done prior to Trump taking office on January 20. With the news that a deal is getting closer though, Trump took credit without any proof that it was his doing.

Trump took to Truth Social to take credit for the release of the hostages. He wrote “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!” Trump is not President of the United States and that was actually the work of the Biden administration. As X user Ed Krassenstein wrote, Trump taking credit for this “is really sad.”

Those close to the situation fear what will happen under a Trump administration

Anshel Pfeffer is an Israel correspondent and spoke with BBC’s Today Programme about the ceasefire and was less than hopeful. “We’ve been here so many times before,” he said. “There is a bit more room for optimism, but until there is an official announcement or a truce or ceasefire and we start seeing hostages coming out, I’m going to remain skeptical.”

Pfeffer went on to talk about the fear on the Palestinian side that under a Trump administration, Israel will have permission to continue to devastate Palestine. “There is a fear [from Hamas] that Trump will somehow give Israel permission to unleash devastation that hasn’t yet been unleashed on Gaza.”

Trump taking credit for something that has been in the work since May is not exactly that surprising. If the economy, which Trump ruined, suddenly gets better because of what the Biden administration did, he’s obviously going to take credit for that because that’s just what he does. Hopefully a deal is close and is beneficial to those hurt in Gaza.

The devastation in Gaza continues and any ceasefire deal needs to support the Palestinians and stop the continued bombing of its people.

Author
Rachel Leishman
Assistant Editor
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
