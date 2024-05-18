‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ the Movie Features a Star-Studded Cast

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint finally has a movie in the works! It’s the stuff of any webtoon reader’s nightmares, and it’s about to be a live-action adaptation. We’re also getting some of the biggest Korean actors and K-pop idols to star in the adaptation of this beloved series.

A trailer for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is yet to come out, but we already have high hopes for the movie. We don’t know how live-action is ever going to pull off a Webtoon with a complicated plot and a convoluted setting, but with the best actors on set, we can expect this movie to be a guaranteed hit.

No release date has been given out by the producers of this upcoming Korean movie, but fans speculate that the movie will come out by the end of 2024 through 2025.

[UPDATE] The director of ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’shares:



– "Our exclusive filming will soon be completed.



Thanks so much to all the fans. It looks like it will be a really cool movie. At least I am confident."



Lee Ji-hye on big screen soon!

Fighting Actress #JISOO! ?? pic.twitter.com/5H6eOrY0cK — FOREVER KIM JISOO (@ForeverKimJisoo) May 4, 2024

Who’s in the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint movie cast?

Kim Dokja, the series’ protagonist, will be played by Ahn Hyo-seop. Famed for his many lead roles, recently from hit K-dramas Business Proposal (2022) and A Time Called You (2022), Ahn Hyo-seop will be stepping up as Dokja in a world eaten away by the apocalypse.

Yoo Joong-hyuk, the main character of the novel Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, will be played by veteran actor Lee Min-ho. Known for his lead roles in the cult classic dramas Boys Over Flowers (2009), City Hunter (2011), and The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Lee Min-ho is returning to the small screen as another protagonist in this upcoming movie. In the manhwa, Yoo Joong-hyuk is often described as being overwhelmingly handsome. It’s not surprising to have Lee Min-ho, who is always a leading man in the dramas he stars in, play the role of Yoo Joong-hyuk.

Chae Soo-bin stars in the role of Dokja’s charismatic officemate, Yoo Sang-ah. Chae Soo-bin has received multiple awards for her roles in House of Blue Bird (2015) and Cheer Up (2015). Jisoo from Blackpink is in the role of Lee Ji-hye. This officially marks the acting debut of Jisoo, and we’re all waiting excitedly to see her onscreen.

Shin Seung-ho will play a character that Dokja meets and gets allied with in real life, Lee Hyun-sung. Meanwhile, Jung Hee-won will play the role of Nana, the goddess of justice, with Park Ho-san in the role of the despicable Gong Pil-do.

