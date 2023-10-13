10 Best Romantic Korean Dramas on Netflix

Romantic Korean dramas on Netflix, the world’s unofficial therapy for heartstrings and hopeless romantics, bring the heat, making viewers feel like they’re falling in love for the first time. Is it the chiseled jawlines of the male leads or the feisty heroines who can’t decide if it’s love or indigestion? Or the obligatory scene where our protagonists accidentally brush hands?

The magic is in the storytelling and the unfiltered emotions. Every episode is a palate-cleanser from reality, dishing out love triangles, quadrangles, and sometimes if geometry permits, love pentagons. And when you think the story’s plateaued, there’s a turn that feels like riding shotgun in a speeding car after chugging five espressos. In an era when real-life romances are often reduced to swipes and text bubbles, K-dramas are a nostalgic ode to love in its full, unedited drama.

Stream any of these heartwarming K-dramas on Netflix, and you’ll understand what I mean.

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

Crash Landing on You isn’t your typical love story where boy meets girl. It’s where a South Korean heiress meets a North Korean military officer after literally crash-landing in a forbidden land due to a rogue paragliding incident. As if dating weren’t hard enough, try adding some military pursuits, covert escapades, and cultural faux pas into the mix.

The drama whisks viewers away into a world where love, surprisingly, might be the most powerful force against geopolitical tensions. With its impeccable humor, drama, and geopolitics, you don’t know whether to laugh, cry, or brush up on your Korean peninsula history.

Business Proposal (2022)

This show throws the age-old “fake it ’til you make it” adage into the romantic K-drama blender and serves it up with hilarity and a generous dollop of heart-flutters. Business Proposal, set in the glittering yet challenging corporate world, makes us ask: Is love just another business deal, or is there an IPO on genuine emotions?

When our two leads dive into a make-believe relationship to climb the social and corporate ladder, they end up with more than a boosted stock in love. Between masquerading as the perfect couple and navigating boardroom politics, there’s hardly a dull moment.

Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)

Twenty Five Twenty One doesn’t just give us a math problem to ponder; it’s an intricate equation of youth, ambition, and nostalgia set in the not-so-distant past. Remember the late ’90s and early 2000s, when flip phones were the epitome of cool and everyone was figuring out Y2K?

In this time capsule, our protagonists aren’t just battling teenage problems but also saber fights. (Yes, fencing—because why not add pointy swords to hormonal drama?) The show masterfully intertwines their aspirations with the backdrop of an economically troubled South Korea.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha isn’t your average “big city girl moves to a quaint village and finds love” story. Actually, it is, albeit with a K-drama twist. With her dentistry expertise, our leading lady arrives in the charming (and gossipy) village of Gongjin. Here, every resident seems to have a PhD in everyone else’s business.

Enter our male lead: the universally handy “Chief”—part handyman, part life guru, and 100% heartthrob. Between tooth extractions and beachside escapades, the duo finds that the authentic fillings … er, feelings, aren’t just in the dental chair.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

In this show, our stoic male lead isn’t just dealing with the usual K-drama amnesia or business empire backstabbing. No, he’s navigating the twisty turns of mental health, family ties, and a children’s book author whose personality oscillates between “enchanted princess” and “mischievous witch.”

They say opposites attract, but this drama ups the ante: Can a caregiver and a seemingly heartless writer craft their own storybook ending? Between its visually stunning cinematography and intricate character developments, the show might just be the most aesthetically pleasing therapy session you’ve ever sat through.

Alchemy of Souls (2022)

Prepare to be dazzled by the visually captivating masterpiece that is Alchemy of Souls. This historical fantasy set in the fictional country of Daeho tells the story of Jang Wook, a young master from the Jang family, and Mu-deok, a woman who harbors the soul of a powerful assassin.

Their paths intertwine as Wook cunningly recruits Mu-deok to assume the covert role of his mentor. As their hours together accumulate, their connection grows deeper. However, their relationship is entangled in a web of complexity, for you see, Mu-deok is clandestinely playing host to the very soul of Wook’s arch-nemesis.

Hometown (2021)

Hometown, not to be mistaken with the idyllic seascapes of other similarly-named dramas, delves into the murkier, grittier waters of suspense and intrigue. Remember the peaceful towns from your childhood tales? Well, this isn’t one of those. Here, every chirping bird has a backstory, and the rustling leaves? Probably part of a larger conspiracy.

The series takes the cookie-cutter “small-town-with-big-secrets” theme and dunks it in a cup of Korean drama tea. Our protagonists are less concerned with village festivals and more with unearthing chilling secrets that make urban scandals seem like child’s play.

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Boys Over Flowers follows the tale of a poor girl navigating the shark-infested waters of an elite school, where the student council’s power rivals that of a small nation and where hair gel is seemingly required for male students.

Enter F4, a quartet of impossibly good-looking boys who rule the school with charm, affluence, and let’s face it, an uncanny ability to pull off brightly colored suits. At its core, the drama tackles the age-old battle of love versus money, sprinkled with enough side-eye and slow-motion hair flips to keep things spicy.

When the Camellia Blooms (2019)

Set in a quaint town, When the Camellia Blooms teeters between love letters and threatening notes. Here, our protagonist runs a humble bar, and her love life is a bit like brewing a cocktail – shaken, stirred, and occasionally spilled all over.

And just as she’s juggling the affections of a young, smitten policeman and the judgments of neighborhood gossip, there’s also a tiny detail of a serial killer on the loose. If you ever thought your dating life was complicated When the Camellia Blooms serves as a gentle reminder that at least you’re not courting amidst a criminal investigation.

Inheritors (2013)

Inheritors (or Heirs, as it’s fondly known) is essentially what you get when you ask, “What if Beverly Hills 90210 were set in Korea with more chaebols and less surfer vibes?” Immersed in the world of the uber-rich, our protagonists don’t just inherit vast fortunes but a heap of emotional baggage, proving that teen angst is universally wealthy. High school here isn’t just about cramming for exams; it’s about navigating a social maze of hierarchies, forbidden romances, and the occasional beach escapade in sunny California.

The story throws our chaebol prince and a brave scholarship recipient into a love equation where family expectations and societal judgments are common denominators. Amid the glitzy penthouses and private planes, Inheritors is a gentle reminder that money might buy fancy school uniforms, but it certainly doesn’t iron out the wrinkles of young love.

