Some of the Most Binge-Worthy Korean Dramas You Can Stream Right Now

There are times when nothing hits as a good K-Drama does. Be it the unique atmosphere, the all-encompassing romance, the incredible pathos, or the amazing soundtracks. It’s safe to say that K-Dramas really have everything for everybody and you’re bound to find something that is going to fit right into your favourite category.

And if stepping into this world might seem like a daunting task at first, believe me when I say that it’s definitely worth it. To make the jump in easier here are a few titles to start with in no particular order. While I admit they do reflect a bit of my personal taste, I tried to remain as objective as possible, and considering the incredible offer of the South Korean entertainment industry some hard selections just had to be made.

Crash Landing on You (2019 – 2020)

Let’s start off strong with one of the highest-rated dramas in South Korea—Crash Landing on You, directed by Lee Jeong-hyo and starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as the main leads. The drama tells the story of a successful chaebol—a word that indicates large industrial conglomerates—heiress who ends up being blown over the border to North Korea during a paragliding session. There she meets a captain of the North Korean army, who decides to help her get back home. And of course, we all know that forced proximity is the fastest way to fall in love.

Crash Landing on You is available to stream on Netflix.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

Twenty-Five Twenty-One stars Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, and it’s directed by Jung Ji-hyun. A massive commercial hit, the drama is set in the late ’90s! It follows the story of a girl pursuing her dream of joining South Korea’s national fencing team, and a boy who works odd jobs after his chaebol family has succumbed to a financial crisis. Expect some heart-wrenching romance and great ’90s outfits.

You can stream Twenty-Five Twenty-One on Netflix.

The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)

My favourite genre of K-Drama is the modern “romantasy” one, and The Legend of the Blue Sea—starring Jun Ji-hyun and Lee Min-ho as the main leads—fits right into it. Everything revolves around the romance between Shim Cheong, a mermaid, and Heo Joon-jae, a con artist. Their story moves through time and reincarnations since the two main actors also play the Joseon-era counterparts of their contemporary-era characters.

The Legend of the Blue Sea is available for streaming on either Hulu or Viki.

The Glory (2022)

If you enjoy thrillers about women getting revenge and crushing absolutely everyone around them, then The Glory might be the title for you. Released in two parts to wide popular and critical success, the drama tells the story of a young girl—played by Song Hye-kyo—who was relentlessly bullied throughout her high school years. She hatches an elaborate plan to take her revenge. She is running the long con, part of her plan includes securing a job as the homeroom teacher of her bully’s child and the plan gets set in motion from there.

You can stream The Glory on Netflix.

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

Another modern fantasy story, the main character of Tale of the Nine Tailed is a gumiho, a fox creature from Korean folklore. The gumiho of the story—played by Lee Dong-wook—lives in modern-day Seoul as a hunter of rogue supernatural creatures. While on a job he meets the stubborn producer of a TV show about the paranormal—played by Jo Bo-ah—who turns out to be the reincarnation of the gumiho’s first love.

Tale of the Nine Tailed can be streamed on Prime Video or on Viki.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

As light-hearted and cute as they come, this slice-of-life romance was also released to a wide audience success both at home and overseas. The story follows a successful young dentist from Seoul—played by Shin Min-a—who decides to open up a dental clinic in a small seaside village. There she meets the local handyman—played by Kim Seon-ho—who’s known by all the other residents of the village since he helps everyone with whatever it is they might need.

You can find Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha available for streaming on Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead (2022)

Among the many things the South Korean entertainment industry does extremely well, a top spot has to go to zombie media. All of Us Are Dead is exactly that—following the story of a group of high school students in a fictional city as a zombie outbreak slowly spreads all over the school grounds, turning it into a battlefield.

All of Us Are Dead is available for streaming on Netflix.

Hotel del Luna (2019)

Starring IU, one of South Korea’s most beloved singers and celebrities, Hotel del Luna is set in a hotel dedicated to ghosts who have unfinished business they need to attend to before moving on to the afterlife. The story focuses on the hotel’s owner Jang Man-wol who has been bound to it to atone for a terrible sin committed more than a thousand years before, and the hotel’s new manager Koo Chan-sung—played by Yeo Jin-goo—who is level-headed and reliable.

You can find Hotel del Luna on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki, and Peacock.

Strangers from Hell (2019)

Also known as Hell Is Other People, Strangers from Hell’s ominous title can probably suggest its psychological thriller denomination. The story follows a young man—played by Im Si-wan—who moves to Seoul for a job and ends up staying in a cheap dormitory, where he’s surrounded by a series of odd neighbours. However, things get more and more worrying as time goes on.

Strangers from Hell is available for streaming on Roku and Pluto.

Squid Game (2021)

Squid Game probably needs no introductions, given how it was a worldwide success almost immediately after its release. The drama tells the story of a survival game where a group of 456 people—who all finds themselves strapped for cash—have been lured in by the game’s massive monetary prize. They play children’s games with deadly twists for the amusement of a group of ultra-rich people from around the world. We enter the game through the point of view of the last player to sign up for it, played by actor Lee Jung-jae.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix.

Little Women (2022)

As the title might suggest, Little Women focuses on a group of sisters—this time a trio, played by actresses Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu. The three sisters grew up pretty much by themselves in extreme poverty, and the drama follows their struggles to get financial security, independence, and love. When you throw a massive inheritance tied to the country’s richest family in the mix, things are sure to get complicated.

Little Women is available for streaming on Netflix.

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Mr. Sunshine is a period piece set during the late 19th century, before the Japanese annexation of Korea—then known as Joseon. It follows the story of a Korean boy who escapes poverty in his native country to travel to the US, where he ends up becoming an officer of the Marine Corps. Once he is a grown man—actor Lee Byung-hun—he returns to Joseon where he meets and falls in love with a young noblewoman—played by Kim Tae-ri—who is secretly part of the Righteous Army, a civilian militia fighting for the country’s independence.

You can find Mr. Sunshine available for streaming on Netflix.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016 – 2017)

A coming-of-age sports story, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows the titular character—played by actress Lee Sung-kyung—who dreams of joining a weightlifting team in college. Outgoing and goofy, the story chronicles her life and her struggles both at school and in love, as well as those of her friends.

You can find Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo on Viki and Kocowa.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018)

Starring Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young as the main leads, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is one of the major workplace romances you can find among K-Dramas. On the one hand, you have the vice-chairman of a major corporation, capable but insufferable. On the other there’s his secretary, skilled and also on the verge of quitting. As he tries to convince her to stay, of course, romance ensues.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is available for streaming on Hulu and Viki.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)

No list of K-Dramas written by me could ever be complete without mentioning Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, and my first big Korean television love. The story follows the titular goblin, another creature from Korean folklore who was once a man from the Goryeo Dynasty, framed for treason and killed by his young king. The goblin—played by Gong Yoo—is destined to remain alive until he can find the Goblin’s bride—played by Kim Go-eun— who can put an end to his long existence.

You can stream Goblin on Viki.

