‘Tower of God’ Season 2 Is Coming Soon

Tower of God—or, as I call it, the anime community’s Dante’s Inferno—is finally getting a second season. If you haven’t skimmed through the webtoon it’s based on by author SIU or watched the first season, the story is about Bam, who willingly entered the tower.

Was Bam chosen to enter the tower? Not really, but Rachel wanted to climb the tower to see the stars. Bam followed her, even if there were grueling tests and otherworldly creatures crawling on every floor. Hate Rachel all you want (understandably), but she’s the reason why Bam chose to venture into the tower in the first place. Where does the tower lead to? We’re yet to find out, but it’s definitely neither heaven nor purgatory.

Despite its strong readership and the anime’s positive reception, Tower of God wasn’t announced for a second season until 2024. The author of the manhwa, SIU (Slave in Utero), took a year-long hiatus because of his various health issues.

The last season of the anime ended with Rachel’s betrayal of Bam. This is clearly not the fandom’s fondest memory of Rachel, whom Bam went into the tower for in the first place. But as webtoon readers would say, she gets so much worse because of her unbridled ambition to climb the tower. Nevertheless, Bam lived through her betrayal, and the story will continue.

The second season of Tower of God is likely to follow the start of the webtoon comic, which consists of the events that happen after the end of the first anime. Crunchyroll announced that Tower of God season 2 will premiere in July 2024.

