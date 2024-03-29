All BLACKPINK Songs Ranked Best to Worst

Since BLACKPINK released their 2022 album Born Pink, the girl group has not made a comeback, marking a nearly two-year hiatus. Though they released “The Girls” in 2023 to promote their video game, BLACKPINK: The Game, BLINKs have been hoping and praying that the girls return with new music soon.

As the members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—focus on their solo activities, it seems the probability of a comeback is growing slim. However, it is never too late for BLACKPINK to make a comeback. Until then, let’s take a look at BLACKPINK’s iconic discography, going from best to the worst at #1.

Japanese releases will not be included in the list, as they are the same as the original Korean releases (except, of course, that they are in Japanese). Additionally, “So Hot” will not be included, as it is a cover of the Wonder Girls’ song and doesn’t count as an original BLACKPINK track. The members’ solo songs are also not part of this list, nor are any collaboration tracks that aren’t included in their albums.

30. “BOOMBAYAH”

Their best song is the one that shaped BLACKPINK’s identity, and that song is none other than their debut track, “BOOMBAYAH.” Released in 2016, the song was an immediate commercial hit, catapulting the girl group into stardom. With its hip-hop influences and booming beats, it is not farfetched to say that the success of “BOOMBAYAH” helped influence the course of future BLACKPINK title tracks.

29. “The Happiest Girl”

While BLACKPINK is known for their hard-hitting, confident concepts, “The Happiest Girl” stands out as a soft piano ballad. In this song from Born Pink, we see the members of BLACKPINK embracing a more vulnerable side as they sing about wanting to be the happiest girl (hence the title) despite losing the person they loved. With BLACKPINK consistently trying to show their strong sides, it is a breath of fresh air to see them showing a softer perspective.

28. “Pretty Savage”

When BLACKPINK released “Pretty Savage” in 2020 as part of their debut studio album, THE ALBUM, it was evident that they were the biggest K-pop girl group in the world, and they knew it too. With fame comes haters, and BLACKPINK has had their fair share of negative press for one reason or another. In “Pretty Savage,” they show that they don’t care what other people have to say in the sassiest way possible, showing their confident spirit.

27. “WHISTLE”

Released with “BOOMBAYAH” for BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016, “WHISTLE” was equally loved (or, in some cases, even more loved) by BLINKs for being fresh yet still loyal to their girl crush concept. While “BOOMBAYAH” impressed with explosive beats and hard-hitting raps, “WHISTLE” proved BLACKPINK’s vocal prowess, proving themselves as a girl group that can do anything.

26. “Lovesick Girls”

Out of all the BLACKPINK title tracks, “Lovesick Girls” stands out as the most different. While the group mostly leaned towards hard-hitting sounds in 2018 and 2019, “Lovesick Girls” is considerably more mellow, which ties in perfectly with the song’s message of finding oneself after experiencing massive heartbreak. On top of that, the members’ voices truly shine with this song, as they are finally given a chorus on a lead single that allows them to, well, sing.

25. “Kill This Love”

If you are looking for the perfect break-up anthem, then “Kill This Love” is the song for you. This song is passionate, explosive, and dominating. As the girl group sings about wanting to cut the person they were with out of their lives, it sends a strong message to have more faith in yourself and do what is best for you. So please, do not text them back!

24. “Tally”

In a world that wants women to sit still and look pretty, BLACKPINK absolutely refuses to bow down to other people’s standards. With lyrics like “But my body don’t belong to none of them though/And I’m not gonna change ’cause you say so” and “That’s my choice and there’s no one I’m hurting/When that’s not girly,” BLACKPINK says screw those double standards and just be you!

23. “Hope Not”

“Hope Not” is one of those songs that twists at your heart once you realize what the song is about. In this track, the girls sing about wanting the person they love back and atoning for the hurt they caused in the relationship. This gentle ballad shows off BLACKPINK’s soft side, once again proving that they are a girl group with several facets to them. However, for those who love BLACKPINK’s “black” concept more, “Hope Not” will be a harder song to swallow.

22. “Really”

The number of times Rosé’s little “Haha hihi hoho” from the third verse has been stuck in my head is almost criminal. Hailing from their third EP, SQUARE UP, “Really” is a bright and catchy song about wanting to trust someone but wanting to be sure of their intentions first. The sound of “Really” is a stark difference from their lead singles, which can be a great palate cleanser during your BLACKPINK listening party. On the flip side, it might be a song that takes a little more time to get used to due to how different it is.

21. “As If It’s Your Last”

“As If It’s Your Last” was a song originally meant for 2NE1, so if you are feeling major second-generation K-pop vibes from this song, it’s no surprise! This song is perfect for the summer with its disco grooves and catchy melody. “As If It’s Your Last” is the kind of song you’ll remember once the heat is blazing and you’re ready to have some fun in the sun.

20. “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

The impact of “DDU-DU DDU-DU” was so big that the song is actually mentioned in the lyrics of “Pretty Savage”! With trap elements mixed with classic K-pop sounds, BLACKPINK released a song that will be remembered for years to come. It is a song that embodies BLACKPINK’s identity, and because of that, it deserves the love it was given.

19. “Don’t Know What To Do”

The song’s dreamy verses of “Don’t Know What To Do” are stark differences from the explosive drop in the chorus. While it matches perfectly with how they are trying to be fine after a breakup but actually obsessing over the person they were with, it can be quite a shock to the listener. Despite that, the message of the song has resonated with many and provided comfort during hard times.

18. “Forever Young”

“Forever Young” will have you feeling, well, youthful. With a melody that instantly teleports you to the beach, this song is both fun and confident, with a mix of sass. As they proclaim “BLACKPINK is the revolution,” they foreshadow their status as K-pop royalty.

17. “Playing With Fire”

“Kiss him, will I diss him?/I don’t know, but I miss him” just hits hard, honestly. In “Playing With Fire,” the girls sing about a love that is fiery and passionate, like fire. Are they winning the game of love? BLACKPINK doesn’t know, and it seems like they don’t care. It is a relatable song for those whose situationships are turning into something more serious.

16. “Shut Down”

One thing that sets “Shut Down” apart from other BLACKPINK releases is the track it sampled. This song samples Niccolò Paganini’s second violin concert, La Campanella. With YG Entertainment’s classic hip-hop sound mixed with classic violin, the song contains both swag and class, two words that perfectly describe the members of BLACKPINK.

15. “Pink Venom”

“Pink Venom” is a song that combines sounds from the East and the West. Besides their signature hip-hop sound, BLACKPINK sampled several R&B and rap icons, namely 50 Cent, Rihanna, and The Notorious B.I.G. However, they also rocked a Korean sound, making use of the geomungo, a traditional plucked zither, in the intro.

14. “Crazy Over You”

From all the songs on THE ALBUM, “Crazy Over You” stands out with its unique sound. Sung in English, the song has a strong “The Boy Is Mine” vibe. It’s sassy and captivating, but criminally short; it’s only a little over two minutes. This leaves more to be desired by the listener.

13. “How You Like That”

“How You Like That” was a BLACKPINK title song that took some time to rub off on me. It came from a time in which BLINKs were hoping for a slightly new sound for BLACKPINK, especially with news that they were releasing their first full-length album at the time. However, it’s hard to deny just how catchy the song is. It’s powerful, and after waiting a year for a BLACKPINK release, it definitely brought the spotlight back on them.

12. “Yeah Yeah Yeah”

One of the scariest things is falling in love again after experiencing the pain of a heartbreak, and that is what “Yeah Yeah Yeah” is all about. While they sing about the pain of meeting a new lover, the song sounds similar to an ’80s disco pop song. It’s upbeat as it sings about a serious topic; what a twist!

11. “Typa Girl”

“Typa Girl” is an empowering anthem for all women everywhere! In this song, the girls of BLACKPINK sing about knowing that they are the type of person that everyone wants. With lyrics like, “I bring money to the table, not your dinner/both my body and my bank account, good figure,” the girls definitely know they are the cream of the crop, and they are not dimming their glow for anyone.

10. “Kick It”

Something about “Kick It” makes it perfect for a Y2K coming-of-age movie. As they sing about finally letting go of someone who isn’t good for you and learning freedom, BLACKPINK continues to preach their message of self-love. However, the melody is slightly forgettable and rarely gets mentioned when talking about the group’s top hits.

9. “Love To Hate Me”

BLACKPINK is, once again, begging you to leave that toxic relationship with “Love To Hate Me.” The message explicitly talks about how it is better to be alone than with someone who hates you more than they love you. The only drawback of this song is the spoken pre-chorus, which walks the thin line between cringe and cool.

8. “You Never Know”

There are pros and cons to being in the public eye, and BLACKPINK knows that all too well. They are constantly under a magnifying glass, with people just watching and waiting for the girls to mess up. In “You Never Know,” BLACKPINK sings about the struggles of being famous and constantly being judged. This is a song that shows the individual vocal colors of the BLACKPINK members, but it is overall an underwhelming ballad that requires a second listen.

7. “Stay”

While “Stay” was released at the same time as “Playing With Fire,” it did not get as much traction as the latter. The emotional pop song leans towards indie and folk vibes, which is the total opposite of what BLACKPINK is known for. Though their vocals shine in this song, it’s a slow song that feels repetitive and lonely.

6. “See U Later”

The message of this song is empowering. It’s about leaving someone who should’ve treated them better, but they fumbled their chance, and now they won’t get it back. Though the message of “See U Later” is great, I find the sound change in the chorus too sudden; it just sounds too different from the rest of the song.

5. “Hard to Love”

This song is sung by Rosé alone, which is why it is placed so low on the list. After all, it’s a BLACKPINK list, but with only one member singing and her being the only member with a solo song on the Born Pink album, it feels like it would be better for Rosé to release the song for her own album rather than in a group release.

4. “Ready For Love”

When scenes of BLACKPINK recording “Ready For Love” were shown in their Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky, many were hoping the girl group would release the song as an album. However, it ended up being used as a promotional single for the video game PUBG Mobile instead. Though the song is catchy and fun, it did not live up to the hype, with casual listeners possibly not knowing of the song’s existence.

3. “The Girls”

When BLACKPINK released “The Girls,” they got into a small controversy over the lyrics. In Lisa’s rap, she says, “Paved the way and busted left,” which people took as BLACKPINK, claiming they paved the way for other K-pop artists to be mainstream names. However, with other names like BTS, PSY, and Girl’s Generation entering the Western market before they did, the line was seen as discrediting the works of their seniors. The backlash overshadowed the song, sadly, and it did not get as much recognition as was expected.

2. “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)”

As the first collaboration to be part of a BLACKPINK album, expectations were high when it was announced they would release “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez. Though the bubblegum pop track charted well, the lyrics were definitely questionable. The song made use of several innuendos with ice cream, which rubbed people the wrong way since the music video and outfits leaned towards a more childlike dessert wonderland.

1. “Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)”

Never in BLINK’s wildest dreams did they expect BLACKPINK to work with Cardi B, so the fact that the rapper appeared on their debut album shocked many. This unorthodox collaboration sadly fell short. Cardi B’s PG raps were out of character for her, and overall, they just did not feel genuine. The saving grace of the song was Jennie and Rosé’s vocals, which totally shined.

