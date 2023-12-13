Will ‘The God of High School’ Return for Season 2?

The God of High School was adored by fans, and although the Korean manhwa on which it’s based continued, the series seemed to end after season 1.

Fans love The God of High School for its carefree protagonist, Mori Jin, a skilled martial artist from Seoul who has never lost a fight to anyone. A mysterious man invites Jin over to participate in the competition known as G.O.H., or God of High School. Winning the competition will grant any wish, no matter what it may be.

Jin doesn’t care about any of that and decides to skip over the offer. Despite his disinterest, the man who invited him to the competition is determined to have Jin compete. To get things over with, Jin asks the man to fight him once and for all, only to be knocked out by him for the first time.

Needless to say, the encounter piqued Jin’s interest. This was his first loss in a total of 300 fights, two of which ended in a draw. But this isn’t all about just fighting, as Jin becomes entangled with gods and the paranormal to raise the stakes of the competition.

Despite receiving good ratings during its first season, The God of High School has yet to be renewed since it first aired in 2020. MAPPA, the animation studio in charge of bringing the first season to life, hasn’t hinted at another season. The series’ author, Park Yongje, finished the manhwa in late 2022 after 11 years. While the conclusion of the series might give fans hope for a second season, they could also opt to read the completed manhwa on Webtoon.

(featured image: MAPPA)

