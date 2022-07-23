The John Wick franchise is still going strong, with John Wick: Chapter 4 set to debut next year. The John Wick franchise kicked off in 2014 and stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character. John Wick sees assassin Wick retiring from his career after marrying the love of his life. However, after her passing, he is attacked by sadistic mobsters who steal his car and kill the dog his wife left him. Wick has no choice but to return to the field and seek revenge. He takes on the role of an assassin once more as he sets off on an action-packed mission of vengeance.

John Wick was both a commercial and critical success. It marked a huge comeback for Reeves, whose performance as Wick was nothing short of iconic. As a result, the franchise has continued, spurning two sequels so far, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Each of the sequels has also been met with critical and commercial success. Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 5 is in the works, as well as several John Wick spin-off films and TV shows. So far, John Wick spin-off TV series, The Continental, and spin-off film, Ballerina, are both in development.

Initially, John Wick 4 and John Wick 5, were to be shot back-to-back. However, Lionsgate opted to delay production of the 5th installment, and focus solely on the 4th. Director Chad Stahelski indicated that John Wick 5 may not occur now, though, as he hinted John Wick 4 has a bit of a conclusion to it. With John Wick 3 setting up Wick to face-off against the High Table and indications of the 4th installment wrapping the series up, anticipation is certainly high for John Wick 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date

John Wick 4 is set to release theatrically on March 24, 2023. This is about 2 years after its original anticipated release date. While originally slated for release on May 21, 2021, the film faced COVID-19 delays, as well as some scheduling conflicts due to Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections. Once John Wick 4 premieres, it will appear exclusively in theaters for some time. After it has been in theaters for several months, viewers will be able to stream it first on Starz and, later, on The Roku Channel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 confirmed cast

(Lionsgate)

So far, all of the major characters in the John Wick franchise are slated to return for John Wick 4. Reeves will, of course, be returning as Wick again. Reeves has implied that he will continue playing Wick as long as the demand for more films is there. Additionally, Laurence Fishburne will be reprising his role as The Bowery King. Fishburne’s The Bowery King, a mysterious figure who runs an underground intelligence network, had a recurring role in John Wick 2 and John Wick 3. However, it appears he will be elevated to a lead role in John Wick 4, after they agreed to join forces against the High Table in John Wick 3.

Ian McShane will be returning as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel. Whether he’ll be friend or foe in this film remains to be seen, though. Fortunately, Charon (Lance Reddick) will be returning, as he has remained one of Wick’s greatest allies throughout the series. Meanwhile, Japanese-British pop singer, Rina Sawayama, will be joining the cast of John Wick 4 as a new character named Akira. Chilean actor and martial artist Marko Zarar Aguad is also set to premiered in John Wick 4 as a new villain.

Martial arts legends Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins have both joined the film in undisclosed roles. Mortal Kombat‘s Hiroyuki Sanada, Wynonna Earp‘s Shamier Anderson, IT star Bill Skarsgård, and The Shawshank Redemption star Clancy Brown, have all signed onto John Wick 4 in undisclosed roles, as well.

John Wick: Chapter 4 plot

(Lionsgate)

The plot details of John Wick 4 have been kept tightly under wraps so far. However, based on the events of John Wick 3, we can guess as to what the plot holds. Essentially, John Wick 3, as it’s title, Parabellum implies, tracked the characters’ preparation for war. The film saw Wick and Winston’s relationship deteriorate to the point of Winston becoming a true antagonist to him. He threw his friendship with Wick out the window, shot him, and left him for dead to get on the good side of the High Table. Wick, though badly injured, survives, and is taken to the Bowery King.

The Bowery King has also faced the wrath of the High Table that he once served and was severely maimed by them. While Wick himself had always respected the High Table as the ultimate authorities of the underworld, he and the Bowery King are not happy. The ending implies that the two are going to join forces against the High Table. If John Wick 3 was the preparation for war, than John Wick 4 will be the all-out war between Wick and his allies and the High Table.

In an interview with IndieWire, director Stahelski warned fans that, whatever happens, John Wick 4 isn’t going to be a very happy film. After all, considering everything Wick has been through, he can’t exactly just leave his assassin life behind and live happily ever after again. Check out Stahelski’s warning below:

John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time

John Wick: Chapter 4 first look

On July 21, 2022, Paramount released the first look image of Reeves in John Wick 4. The photo sees Wick in his signature black suit, surrounded by candles, and seemingly meditating or praying. John Wick has always had a subtle religious subtext, so it isn’t surprising to see Wick in a place that appears to have some spiritual connection to it. Check out the image below:

First look at Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 4' pic.twitter.com/c8w2QRecV6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 21, 2022

John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer

As part of the San Diego Comic Con, Lionsgate released John Wick 4‘s official trailer on July 22, 2022. The trailer sees Wick contemplating where his assassin career will end. After all, even he cannot possibly kill everyone. However, Wick shows no signs of stopping as he punches a bloody post and confirms to the Bowery Man that he’s ready. We also get a first look at Donnie Yen’s character and get a taste of the thrilling action sequences. Check out the trailer below:

(featured image: Lionsgate)

