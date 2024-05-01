Levi escaping Kenny during a surprise attack from Attack on Titan Season 3
Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 1, 2024 04:07 pm

Now that the manga and anime of Attack on Titan are both finished, maybe you still have some questions regarding your favorite characters. Ever wondered if Levi Ackerman retired to manage his own tea shop? The Attack on Titan: Bad Boy manga will get you your fix, kind of.

Attack on Titan’s new spinoff manga is all about Levi Ackerman. It won’t be about his life post-Rumbling, so you’ll have better luck reading about Levi and his tea shop in fanfics, but if you want to know a little more about Levi’s childhood, then you can read this manga as part of the new Attack on Titan FLY art book.

You can pre-order a physical copy for $249, and it includes extra goodies like Mikasa’s scarf and Eren’s basement keys. The only downside is that there’s no English version of the Attack on Titan FLY art book. As long as you have Google Translate, you should be able to understand most of the content, but it’s currently the only place you can find this manga.

As of May 2024, online publishers have yet to release these additional chapters. There’s also no release date for the English scans, so your best bet is to grab the physical copy if you can’t wait.

You might know most about Levi at this point, but this extra segment is about Levi telling Gabi and Falco about his childhood and his mother. Will there be anything new in this 18-page chapter? Possibly, but the art book also consists of 200 pages of unreleased sketches, full-color illustrations, and more.

