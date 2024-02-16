Here’s When Joe Logan’s Revenge Continues in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 2

Ninja Kamui is only one episode in, but its brutal fight scenes and Joe Logan’s scathing revenge are more than enough reasons to watch the next episode. The setting of the series is also unique for a ninja series, since it all happens in the U.S.

What could possibly bring a ninja back to life? The slaughter of his family and pure rage, apparently. Joe Logan won’t stop until he kills the one responsible for the deaths of his wife and child. He already went on a killing spree out of pure rage in the first episode, and he was able to kill the man who stabbed his wife. But this isn’t a revenge series for nothing.

Streaming on HBO Max and Adult Swim, Ninja Kamui’s second episode will air on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

In the first episode, Joe reveals his real face before stabbing the killer of his wife. Mike Moriss, the detective investigating the mysterious deaths, was able to witness the carnage that Joe left behind in the hospital. Mike has a hunch that Joe knows who’s responsible for the murder of his family, but it’s likely to lead him to a trail that’s bloodier than he can imagine.

Joe burned his house down, and we were able to see the family without their disguises. They’ve only been with us for one episode, but it was heartbreaking to see Joe lose them so soon. For better or worse, Joe was revived for unknown reasons. He was already dubbed “incapable of dying” by one of the assassins, and it might have to do with his great skills or an innate trait that prevents him from succumbing to death.

This is all just a bunch of speculation for now, and we won’t know until we get to learn more about Joe in the next episodes of Ninja Kamui.

