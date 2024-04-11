Zai meditating in Episode 9 of Ninja Kamui
Category:
Anime

Expect an Epic Fight Between Higan and Zai in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 10

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 06:53 am

Ninja Kamui is centered around Higan’s revenge. Everyone knows that. But there are a few cool characters in this series outside of Higan, and one of them recently got killed off in episode 9.

Anyone who has been following this series is used to seeing gruesome deaths, but this death hit hard. We almost lost Emma once, and we thought she was going to live a little longer after she revealed who she really was to Mari and Higan. Nobody would’ve expected that she’d be killed tragically during a fight between Higan and Big D.

I just want revenge for Emma. I can’t wait to see how Higan will carry out the destruction of the ninjas and Auza in episode 10, which is coming out on April 14, 2024, on Adult Swim and Max in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Prepare Yourself for Ninja Kamui Episode 10

Adult Swim have released a preview for the upcoming episode, which you can watch below.

Before Higan can fully act out pure vengeance, somebody’s going to block his way, and it’s a former … friend? Colleague? It’s kind of hard to tell when ninjas say they don’t have ‘friends,’ but Zai seems to have been one to Higan before the latter decided to defect with Mari. Zai is challenging Higan to a duel, and they’re both decked out in their mecha suits.

We don’t know much about Zai except for the fact that he’s just as skilled as Higan and was on friendly terms with him. Zai was also initiated with a secret art, along with Mari and Higan, in the past. Like all ninjas, their secret arts aren’t known to anyone, not even within the organization. Episode 10 is bound to grace us with an amazing battle between these two former comrades, and we might also get a glimpse of Zai’s secret art.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.