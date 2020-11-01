Here’s What’s Streaming on Netflix in November
Inject this Christmas content directly into my veins.
Time to take down your Halloween decorations and stash that candy in the freezer: November has arrived! And as this cursed year limps towards the finish line, all eyes are on the results of the presidential election. But too much cable news is bad for our brains, and even worse for our anxiety. Sometimes you just need to unplug from the relentless news cycle and curl up with some comfort television.
Luckily for us, Netflix is rolling out a big batch of holiday content designed to delight and distract us from the yawning hellmouth of this year. So bust out the holiday decorations and whip up some hot chocolate, even if it’s 85 degrees outside. You’ve earned it, buddy.
As always, we’ve bolded our top picks for November, based on our highly biased opinions. Let’s get to it!
Nov. 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
There’s a lot to enjoy in this high school comedy loosely based on The Scarlet Letter, which stars Emma Stone and Penn Badgley. One of the best teen comedies of the aughts.
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters
This 1989 kids comedy starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel is a throwback to the classic “kids vs. parents” battle that fueled all of childrens entertainment in the 80s and 90s.
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Most folks slept on this 2018 sci-fi film starring Pedro Pascal about a father and daughter exploring an alien moon. The film is low budget sci-fi at its finest, with great practical effects and an engaging story.
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
Nov. 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig star in this tropical-set Christmas romcom that is sure to hit all your comfort movie beats.
Paranormal — Netflix Original
Based on the novels of Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, this new series follows Dr. Refaat Ismail (Ahmed Amin), a professor who starts experiencing paranormal phenomena. Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy something spooky.
Nov. 6
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Based on the young adult series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, this Christmas-set romcom series follows the eponymous teens as they trade secrets and dares in a little red notebook.
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
Nov. 11
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
This family fantasy movie, described as a “musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages”, stars Keegan-Michael Key, Forest Whitaker, and Anika Noni Rose.
The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Gillian Anderson joins the award-winning series as Margaret Thatcher, as does Emma Corrin, who plays a young Lady Diana Spencer.
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
Nov. 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
There’s no trailer yet, but this sequel to The Princess Switch is the latest installment in the Vanessa Hudgens Cinematic Universe. Frankly, I won’t be happy until there’s a film with 6 Hudgenses a la Multiplicity.
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
This stop-motion holiday film comes from the same team that did the stop-motion effects for Elf.
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
Baranski. Parton. Christmas. Inject it straight into my veins, please and thank you.
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and some wigs star in this film directed by Ron Howard, based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir. Will this film finally net Close and Adams the Oscars they deserve?
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return in this family-friendly Xmas film about a Santa who could totally get it.
Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
(featured image: Netflix)
