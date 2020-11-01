Here’s What’s Streaming on Netflix in November

Time to take down your Halloween decorations and stash that candy in the freezer: November has arrived! And as this cursed year limps towards the finish line, all eyes are on the results of the presidential election. But too much cable news is bad for our brains, and even worse for our anxiety. Sometimes you just need to unplug from the relentless news cycle and curl up with some comfort television.

Luckily for us, Netflix is rolling out a big batch of holiday content designed to delight and distract us from the yawning hellmouth of this year. So bust out the holiday decorations and whip up some hot chocolate, even if it’s 85 degrees outside. You’ve earned it, buddy.

As always, we’ve bolded our top picks for November, based on our highly biased opinions. Let’s get to it!

Nov. 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

There’s a lot to enjoy in this high school comedy loosely based on The Scarlet Letter, which stars Emma Stone and Penn Badgley. One of the best teen comedies of the aughts.

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters

This 1989 kids comedy starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel is a throwback to the classic “kids vs. parents” battle that fueled all of childrens entertainment in the 80s and 90s.

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Most folks slept on this 2018 sci-fi film starring Pedro Pascal about a father and daughter exploring an alien moon. The film is low budget sci-fi at its finest, with great practical effects and an engaging story.

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special

Mother — Netflix Film

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original

Nov. 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film

Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig star in this tropical-set Christmas romcom that is sure to hit all your comfort movie beats.

Paranormal — Netflix Original

Based on the novels of Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, this new series follows Dr. Refaat Ismail (Ahmed Amin), a professor who starts experiencing paranormal phenomena. Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy something spooky.

Nov. 6

Citation — Netflix Film

Country Ever After — Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily — Netflix Original

Based on the young adult series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, this Christmas-set romcom series follows the eponymous teens as they trade secrets and dares in a little red notebook.

Trash Truck — Netflix Family

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator — Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

Nov. 11

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — Netflix Film

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film

This family fantasy movie, described as a “musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages”, stars Keegan-Michael Key, Forest Whitaker, and Anika Noni Rose.

The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Gillian Anderson joins the award-winning series as Margaret Thatcher, as does Emma Corrin, who plays a young Lady Diana Spencer.

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family

We Are the Champions — Netflix Original

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

There’s no trailer yet, but this sequel to The Princess Switch is the latest installment in the Vanessa Hudgens Cinematic Universe. Frankly, I won’t be happy until there’s a film with 6 Hudgenses a la Multiplicity.

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas — Netflix Family

This stop-motion holiday film comes from the same team that did the stop-motion effects for Elf.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Voices of Fire — Netflix Original

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film

Baranski. Parton. Christmas. Inject it straight into my veins, please and thank you.

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and some wigs star in this film directed by Ron Howard, based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir. Will this film finally net Close and Adams the Oscars they deserve?

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return in this family-friendly Xmas film about a Santa who could totally get it.

Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — Netflix Film

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family

The Call — Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original

Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

(featured image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com