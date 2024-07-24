Matt Walsh Doesn’t Need a Whole Documentary To Answer the Question ‘Am I Racist?’

After his ridiculous What Is a Woman?, Matt Walsh is back with another “documentary” titled Am I Racist? It’s unclear why Walsh needs an entire documentary to answer that question about himself when most of us thought the answer was pretty obvious.

Recommended Videos

For those unfamiliar with Walsh, he’s a right-wing pundit known for spreading racist, sexist, and transphobic rhetoric. The last time he made what he called a documentary, it was nothing other than transphobic and anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda filled with numerous inaccuracies. He even managed to include quotes from transgender activists by eliciting their responses and participation under false pretenses. Walsh has still never explained why he decided a man needed to answer the question of what makes a woman a woman.

Meanwhile, he has also been known to make public displays of racism and spread white supremacist ideologies. He has openly endorsed the white supremacist Great Replacement theory, expressing his distress that the white population is being “reduced” and that the reduction is being “celebrated.” Walsh thought he made a great point by pointing out how, if a bunch of white people moved to a predominantly Black country, it would be cause for concern, completely failing to realize he was describing colonialism. Additionally, Walsh is prone to losing his mind and crying every time an actress who isn’t white is cast in a movie, and he has launched racist attacks on women like Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey. Yet he is mystified by the question of whether he is racist or not.

Matt Walsh’s next “documentary” may surpass What Is a Woman? in stupidity

If Walsh genuinely wanted to answer the question “Am I racist,” one would assume he might do so by trying to educate himself on racism and its history in America or perhaps speak to the communities and people he has hurt with his hateful rhetoric. Instead, he chose a needlessly complicated way to answer the question by going undercover as a “DEI trainee” to do … something. It’s not entirely clear what exactly he’s doing besides parading around with his hair in a wig with a bun because he thinks it will fool people that he’s an “ally.”

Supposedly, his disguise helps him infiltrate “intellectual dinner parties” and gets him interviews with experts. He begins the trailer by stating that, in the ’90s, he never really thought about racism. In the next clip, he looks offended when a woman tells him he’s the “top of the pile” as a white, heterosexual male. Considering that racism and race issues absolutely existed in the ’90s, it’s unclear how he misses the immense privilege of being able to be wholly oblivious to those issues.

Most of the scenes in the trailer look very staged. At one point, he’s “disguised” as a waiter as he listens to people around a table about how conservatives are “Nazis.” Then, he dramatically drops all his dishes to the floor in shock when a woman calls America “a piece of sh*t.” In other scenes, he talks complete gibberish while supposedly fooling his interviewees into thinking he’s a “DEI expert.” Either the scenes are completely staged, or he is doing what conservatives do best and taking statements and scenes out of context and twisting them around to fit his agenda while leaving everything else out. On top of that, he appears to be doing the same thing as in What Is a Woman? and tricking experts and professionals into wasting their time on him by pretending to be someone he’s not.

So, Am I Racist? is set to be an hour or more of Walsh bumbling around in a wig, pretending he’s an undercover operative and making a fool of himself while countless racist and white supremacist ideologies. It’s not hard to predict the documentary ending with Walsh proclaiming that he, a white man, has single-handedly discovered the true meaning of racism. Again, this whole weird thing he’s doing seems very unnecessary. Maybe he should just admit he’s not the most qualified person to talk about the nature of racism or women instead of going to such great lengths to embarrass himself.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy