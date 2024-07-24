Is ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Gearing up for Another Season?

Mayor of Kingtown season 3 premiered last month, raising interest in whether the show will receive a fourth season.

The crime thriller series is set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where former felon Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) finds himself involved in a risky business. He arrives in town to work with his brother, Mitch (Kyle Chandler), who is known as the “Mayor of Kingstown,” and sees a business opportunity in the town’s primary industry of incarceration. Mike and Mitch essentially act as power brokers in an attempt to maintain peace and act as mediators between the various levels of the prison hierarchy. However, the corruption within the system makes their job very dangerous work.

With just two episodes left in Mayor of Kingstown‘s third season, many are curious about the show’s future.

Is Mayor of Kingstown renewed for season 4?

Mayor of Kingstown has not yet been officially renewed for a fourth season, but the possibility of a renewal remains. Since season 3 hasn’t concluded, it’s difficult to say how much room it will leave for another season. However, its trajectory so far hints that there’s more to the story. The stakes have been higher than usual with the entrance of the mafia on the scene. Meanwhile, the latest episode featured a shocking racist prison attack that further heightened tension in the Russians and Aryans feud. While the season finale could wrap up this plot line, it could also continue raising the stakes and tension for future seasons.

When questioned about the chances of returning for another season, Jeremy Renner had a relatively positive response. In an interview with Collider, he revealed he didn’t have any concrete information on season 4, as he and the team are trying to get through season 3 first. However, he suggested “there’s more to explore” in the show. Renner explained that Mayor of Kingstown is such a complex story that it’s comparable to chess, where every episode and season is like a whole new game.

Whether Mayor of Kingstown gets a season 4 will likely depend on the viewership and critical response to season 3. So far, the critical response is looking fairly strong. On Rotten Tomatoes, season 3 is the first season to receive a ‘fresh’ rating from critics, at 71%. Since the season is still ongoing, though, it remains to be seen how its viewership compares to past seasons. Also, if the show follows its past renewal patterns, the official renewal may not come for some time. Last time, Paramount+ waited about six months after the conclusion of season 2 to announce the season 3 renewal.

