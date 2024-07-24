The 10 Best Bluey Episodes for Dogs

Dogs love watching Bluey. It is known. There’s a theory going around on TikTok as to why: The show uses dog-friendly colors in its animation! Dogs aren’t colorblind, but they are artistic merit-blind. So what are the best Bluey episodes for dogs?

Recommended Videos

These are the most impactful episodes of Bluey, just so your dog knows.

The Sign

(Disney)

Even your dog will appreciate the pain of moving away from home. How could he not? He’s lived there for probably half his life! He’s got his favorite spots to sleep, sniff and do his biz in the yard. The Sign is about what happens when all of that is threatened. Bandit gets a job offer, but the job will require him to move his family to a new home. The kids ain’t about it, and try to sabotage the “”For Sale” sign in the yard in any way they can. Your dog will appreciate the tips on how to protest such life changing decisions.

Baby Race

(Disney)

Even dogs can have children! That’s why there are more dogs! Baby Race is about Chili’s experience as a new dog mom, trying to raise her dog children (puppies?) to be the best that they can be. Things get hairier than usual when Chili realizes that hey pup Bluey isn’t learning to walk as fast as the other kids, causing her to spiral down the “I must be a bad mom” path. This episode will show that motherhood is hard, even when it’s precoded into instinct as part of your genetic makeup.

Grandad

(Disney)

Dogs have children, that’s been established. And those dog children also have dog children. Some dogs are lucky enough to become dog grandparents! Grandad is the story of Chili’s father, an old timer dog who’s in denial about his age. Despite the fact that he’s getting frail, he’s still out every day doing yardwork. Rather than confront his daughter and his mortality, he runs away into the woods with his dog grandkids for an adventure! Once he realizes that Chili needs him around, he’ll learn. Turns out you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Copycat

(Disney)

Despite being named after the mortal enemy of dogs, Copycat teaches an important lesson that Grandad learns in the episode previous: things die. Young Bluey starts the episode by copying everything that her dad does. It’s harmless fun, until Bandit finds an injured bird in the yard and tries unsuccessfully to nurse it back to health. Bluey processes the event by reenacting it with a less tragic result for the poor bird. Copycat will teach your dog ways to cope with death, and maybe also to cut birds a break and stop chasing them all the time.

Sleepytime

(Disney+)

Sleepytime is really more of a learning experience for you than your dog. It’s a litmus test to see if your beloved animal companion truly does have a soul. It is impossible for any living being to watch this episode of Bluey without choking back wracking sobs. This episode centers around Bingo and her troubles sleeping, which are eventually resolved after she has a rhapsodic, space-traveling dream where she imagines her mother as the sun that reminds her “remember, I will always be here for you.” If your dog doesn’t cry dog tears by the end, it’s time to put the heartless little demon up for adoption.

Camping

(Disney)

Dogs have a lot of things they’re good at. Barking. Smelling things. Rolling in things. But do you know what they’re best at? Making new friends. That’s exactly what happens in Camping! Bluey and her fam roll up to a campground for a week’s vacation, and during that time she befriends a little French speaking boy dog named Jean Luc. Despite the language barrier, he and Bluey become fast friends, until he and his family leave without saying goodbye. Saying goodbye is hard, but Camping will teach your dog to say it to all his new friends at the dog park, who he may not ever see again … until next time you go.

Rain

(Disney+)

Dogs love rain. It’s all their favorite things wrapped into one! Being soaked in water and new smells! Rain is about a particularly lovely rainy day experienced by the Heeler family. And the best part of all for dogs? The episode doesn’t have any dialogue! Your dog is sure to appreciate the episode solely focused on visuals and animation. Despite his understanding of words like “sit” and “walk” full sentences tend to go over his head. Now your dog can follow the story along perfectly. Sort of. He’s still a dog.

Bedroom

(Disney+)

Everyone needs their own space, including dogs. Matter of fact, especially dogs. Naturally territorial, a dog needs space in order to feel safe and in control. Bedroom is about the pivotal moment in a child-dog’s life when she is awarded with a space of her own: her own room! While the it’s a cool step up from doubling up with her younger sis Bingo, Bluey also has to deal with missing sleeping beside her littermate every night. A double edged sword that any young dog with dog-siblings is sure to understand.

Fairytale

(Disney+)

Most dogs are lovely – but sometimes, dogs can be total assholes. Just like people! And do you know what dog used to be a total dick? Bluey’s dad Bandit. Bandit was a different breed back in the 1980s. A tough guy. A rule breaker. He even had a mullet. Fairytale is the story of how Bandit went from a literary Angry Young Man to a loving and caring father, proving to your dog (and you too) that his bad behavior can be fixed with training and love.

The Show

(Disney)

Every mom should celebrate Mother’s Day! Even dog moms! And by dog moms I don’t mean childless millennials that own dogs. I mean literal dogs moms that have literal dog children. Chili is one such dog mom, and her kids decide to celebrate her by putting on a show reenacting her pregnancy and her early days of motherhood. There’s a moment that’s sure to go over your dog’s head, but it may cause you to cry for weeks: when it’s hinted that Chili suffered a miscarriage before her first successful pregnancy. If your dog child loves you, they’ll lick your face clean of tears.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy