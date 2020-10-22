America Just White-Knuckling It Until the Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Christmas Movie

comScore

With 12 fraught-filled days before the election and who knows how long to count the ballots, Americans are under an intense amount of anxiety and fear. Add the pandemic and the economic crash and everything else 2020 has thrown at us, and we’re looking at the most stressful year in recent memory.

But luckily for us, there is salvation on the horizon, courtesy of real-life angel and country music legend Dolly Parton. The first trailer for her Christmas musical Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square has landed, and it’s hear to clear our skin, ease our troubles, and deliver us a desperately needed dose of holiday spirit.

The film stars Christine Baranski as a Scrooge-like woman who returns to her idyllic hometown after her father’s death to evict the townsfolk and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas. While in town, she is visited by a guardian angel (played by Dolly) who reminds her of love, family, and Christmas spirit, etc.

In addition to Parton and Baranski, the film stars Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams, and is directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. The film will also feature 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly.

Christine Baranski as a haughty rich woman with a heart of ice? Dolly dressed in white and floating on a crowd? We need this. We deserve this. We can’t live without this. Please Lord, let the world keep on spinning long enough for us all to watch what is sure to be the great Christmas movie of the season.

Many took to social media to express their excitement for the film, because goddammit we just WANT SOMETHING NICE FOR ONCE.

And if that weren’t enough, Parton is also releasing a new Christmas album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” It’s her first Christmas album in 30 years, and features special guests like goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her brother Randy Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square premieres on Netflix on November 22.

