America Just White-Knuckling It Until the Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Christmas Movie

With 12 fraught-filled days before the election and who knows how long to count the ballots, Americans are under an intense amount of anxiety and fear. Add the pandemic and the economic crash and everything else 2020 has thrown at us, and we’re looking at the most stressful year in recent memory.

But luckily for us, there is salvation on the horizon, courtesy of real-life angel and country music legend Dolly Parton. The first trailer for her Christmas musical Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square has landed, and it’s hear to clear our skin, ease our troubles, and deliver us a desperately needed dose of holiday spirit.

One month until #ChristmasOnTheSquare is available on @NetflixFilm! I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to enjoy this holiday musical! I hope we can all come together and sing along on November 22 ❤️ #HereForTheHolidays pic.twitter.com/0M7T1y25pQ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 22, 2020

The film stars Christine Baranski as a Scrooge-like woman who returns to her idyllic hometown after her father’s death to evict the townsfolk and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas. While in town, she is visited by a guardian angel (played by Dolly) who reminds her of love, family, and Christmas spirit, etc.

In addition to Parton and Baranski, the film stars Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams, and is directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. The film will also feature 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly.

Christine Baranski as a haughty rich woman with a heart of ice? Dolly dressed in white and floating on a crowd? We need this. We deserve this. We can’t live without this. Please Lord, let the world keep on spinning long enough for us all to watch what is sure to be the great Christmas movie of the season.

Many took to social media to express their excitement for the film, because goddammit we just WANT SOMETHING NICE FOR ONCE.

Christine baranski and Dolly Parton’s Christmas musical WILL SAVE 2020pic.twitter.com/OzEtPzuE9N — cute but will fight (@poesiafetada) October 22, 2020

I love that in DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Christine Baranski is serving everyone in town eviction notices INCLUDING THE DOGS pic.twitter.com/HN2bc8dqeI — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) October 22, 2020

The one thing in this world that could make me accept Jesus into my heart is if Dolly Parton appeared in my house and began singing to me about angels. https://t.co/DmaMeZaA0r — Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) October 22, 2020

This. Is. Perfection. New Dolly Parton Christmas material will save us all. — April🔮🎃👻 (@AprilandPJ) October 22, 2020

Uhm a Christmas movie with her majesty Dolly Parton and Martha May Whovier???? SIGN ME UUUUUUPPPP https://t.co/7rLBDgE3KJ — ☀▴ℋεαthεr▾☽ (@HeatherNicoles) October 22, 2020

And if that weren’t enough, Parton is also releasing a new Christmas album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” It’s her first Christmas album in 30 years, and features special guests like goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her brother Randy Parton.

#AHollyDollyChristmas is finally here! I’ve never been more excited about a project in my whole career! I hope these songs bring you some joy ❤️ Listen now! https://t.co/wwEKoOhcYL pic.twitter.com/NrUX8OxeR4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 2, 2020

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square premieres on Netflix on November 22.

(featured image: Netflix)

