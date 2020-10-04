Things We Saw Today: Feel the Holiday Spirit With the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Trailer
Plus Hallmark, Electro, and more!
While October has only just begun, Christmas season is already upon us, as networks and studios prep their holiday releases. One of the most highly anticipated films is Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a family fantasy movie from Netflix. Described as a “musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages”, the trailer features glossy production values, actors we love, and an over-abundance of holiday spirit sure to melt the coldest of hearts.
The synopsis reads: “Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.”
For the culture. For the world!! #jinglejangle https://t.co/OTCuu6SeQx
— David E. Talbert (@DavidETalbert) October 4, 2020
The film is written and directed by David E. Talbert, the man behind the holiday-themed films Almost Christmas and El Camino Christmas. The talented cast includes Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Hugh Bonneville, Madalen Mills, and Anika Noni Rose. Jingle Jangle also features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan.
What’s especially exciting about the film is that offers something new and refreshing: a big budget holiday fantasy film with a mostly Black cast. Christmas movies are, on the whole, exceedingly white, and stories about POC families are rarely afforded the big studio treatment. Hopefully, Jingle Jangle will join the pantheon of new Christmas classics.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on November 13.
(featured image: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX)
- Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein faces 6 new felony sex crime charges in Los Angeles. (via NPR)
- Check out this interview with Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky. (via Collider)
- Here are the release dates for all 40 (yes, 40) Hallmark Christmas movies. (via Entertainment Weekly)
- We’re digging this Spider-Man vs. Electro fan art from Yadvender Singh Rana. (via CBR)
- Jack Quaid and Shawn Ashmore on the latest explosive episode of The Boys. (via Syfy Wire)
- Here’s the first look at DUNE action figures, sand worm not included. (via Nerdist)
- Henry Cavill is, unsurprisingly, psyched for the Snyder cut. (via Heroic Hollywood)
- This angry eagle in a blanket is our new best friend and we love him:
View this post on Instagram
"Time to Man Up little Kid!" . Congratulations to @iamjamiefoxx on coming back as Electro. And thank God that he will be coming with his comic accurate yellow lightning. . #spiderman #tomholland #peterparker #jamiefoxx #electro #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu
absolutely losing it over this picture pic.twitter.com/o4T1rtsM1h
— Nerd Ghoul Says (@Rachael_Conrad) October 3, 2020
Congrats Mary Suevians, we made it through another wek!
