‘Mythic Quest’ Sees the Gang Reunite for Season 4

It’s been over a year since we last saw our favorite dysfunctional video game creators in Mythic Quest. Much like the rest of the industry, season 4 of the Apple TV+ workplace comedy has been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

Recommended Videos

Mythic Quest is a sleeper hit for the streamer, combining co-creator Rob McElhenney’s unique comedic voice from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with the anxious, awkward personalities of the gaming industry. The series drew raves for its first seasons and distinguished itself with a series of pandemic-based episodes that artfully captured the loneliness and isolation of the time.

When does season four come out?

Filming for season four is currently underway, and while there is no release date yet, the series is expected to return sometime in late 2024.

Who stars in Mythic Quest?

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li

Ashly Burch as Rachel

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Imani Hakim as Dana

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi.

Naomi Ekperigin as Carol

No guest stars have been announced for season 4, but season 3 saw appearances from Joe Manganiello (playing himself), Lindsey Kraft, and Sam Witwer.

What can we expect from season 4?

Season 3 saw Ian and Poppy quit Mythic Quest to establish their own game company, GrimPop, in the basement of MQ. Poppy is frustrated because she cannot secure funding for their game design app, Playpen. While David struggles to keep MQ afloat, Poppy and Ian spar over GrimPop’s future.

Season 3 ends with Ian and Poppy rejoining MQ, where they decide to debut Playpen as an in-game expansion. Dana forms her own company in the basement, poaching Jo and Brad from MQ.

Are you excited for season 4 of Mythic Quest? let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]