Uhm Tae-goo as Seo Ji-hwan from My Sweet Mobster
This New K-Drama Confronts Important Social Issues With a Rom-Com Lightness and the Results Are Fantastic

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 18, 2024 04:36 pm

If you can’t get enough of miscommunication tropes done right, then you’ll have to watch My Sweet Mobster. How can a small-time children’s streamer and a reformed gangster get entangled in potential lawsuits? None of those things should be in one sentence, but this rom-com makes it all possible.

Go Eun-ha (Han Sun-hwa) and Seo Ji-hwan (Uhm Tae-goo) crossed paths twice, both times leading to each other’s demise. Watching it all happen in real-time, at a bar no less, is hilarious.

You’ll laugh and cry at My Sweet Mobster, which you can exclusively stream on Rakuten Viki. It’s not available on other streaming platforms yet.

A rom-com with a touch of reality

Gangster CEO and lighthearted influencer? You think you’ve heard this story a thousand times, but My Sweet Mobster touches on real-life struggles. Even as the CEO of a food company, Ji-hwan and his staff face prejudice. Being labeled as criminals immediately jeopardized their sausages, prompting stores all over South Korea to reject their products.

Eun-ha, who is controlled by her management, puts her name on the line every time she vouches for products as a micro-influencer. She doesn’t earn much from her job, but she genuinely cares for children. But Eun-ha made the mistake of advertising an organic milk brand as ‘safe to drink’ for kids. This mistake sent dozens of children to hospitals all over the country.

Both Ji-hwan and Eun-ha are doing their best to make an honest living against all odds. With enough time, they’ll be able to clear up many misunderstandings—between themselves and among others.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.