This New K-Drama Confronts Important Social Issues With a Rom-Com Lightness and the Results Are Fantastic

If you can’t get enough of miscommunication tropes done right, then you’ll have to watch My Sweet Mobster. How can a small-time children’s streamer and a reformed gangster get entangled in potential lawsuits? None of those things should be in one sentence, but this rom-com makes it all possible.

Go Eun-ha (Han Sun-hwa) and Seo Ji-hwan (Uhm Tae-goo) crossed paths twice, both times leading to each other’s demise. Watching it all happen in real-time, at a bar no less, is hilarious.

You’ll laugh and cry at My Sweet Mobster, which you can exclusively stream on Rakuten Viki. It’s not available on other streaming platforms yet.

A rom-com with a touch of reality

what is interesting about this drama it isn't just dealing about the prejudices against ex-convicts but how the male lead keeps reminding himself and his group not to forget about that fact.#MySweetMobster pic.twitter.com/pe2xd8L0ZX — _soeunshidae_ Free Palestine ?? (@soeuniverse89) June 13, 2024

Gangster CEO and lighthearted influencer? You think you’ve heard this story a thousand times, but My Sweet Mobster touches on real-life struggles. Even as the CEO of a food company, Ji-hwan and his staff face prejudice. Being labeled as criminals immediately jeopardized their sausages, prompting stores all over South Korea to reject their products.

Eun-ha, who is controlled by her management, puts her name on the line every time she vouches for products as a micro-influencer. She doesn’t earn much from her job, but she genuinely cares for children. But Eun-ha made the mistake of advertising an organic milk brand as ‘safe to drink’ for kids. This mistake sent dozens of children to hospitals all over the country.

Both Ji-hwan and Eun-ha are doing their best to make an honest living against all odds. With enough time, they’ll be able to clear up many misunderstandings—between themselves and among others.

