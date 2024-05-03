10 Best K-Dramas Like ‘Queen of Tears’

K-drama fans had to say goodbye to Queen of Tears, but don’t fret; I have a few recommendations up my sleeve for those who loved it!

(Psst! Be warned, there are some spoilers after this. Proceed at your own risk!)

Queen of Tears wrapped up on April 28 to rave reviews. The chemistry between Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) had fans in tears, and seeing their relationship progress as Hae In goes through her Cloud Cytoma, and seeing them overcome their pride to love each other openly, only made the tears even more bittersweet. Despite Hae In, at one point, forgetting Hyun Woo, the drama ended on a happy note, with Hong Hae In defying the odds and passing away at 84 years old.

The drama is one of the highest-rated series in Korean cable history, and it’s not hard to see why. It may be hard to beat, but here are ten K-dramas to watch if you loved Queen of Tears!

1. Graceful Family

This underrated K-drama is one of the ones that got me hooked on Korean series! If you want a K-drama that keeps you on your toes, wondering what is next, then you need to watch Graceful Family!

Graceful Family follows Mo Seok Hee (Im Soo Hyang), who, at 15 years old, was forced to move to the United States after her mother was murdered. 15 years later, she returns after hearing her grandfather, the founder of MC Group, is in a coma. She teams up with Heo Yoon Do, a poor lawyer, to unravel the secrets of her family and discover who is guilty of murdering Mo Seok Hee’s mother. However, doing so is no easy journey.

2. It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

If you loved Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears, then you should check out his other work, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

The story follows the life of Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital who lives with his older brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se). While working in a hospital, he comes across Ko Moon Young (Seo Yea Ji), a children’s book author who is suspected to have antisocial personality disorder. After discovering that their pasts are connected, she grows obsessed with Moon Gang Tae. The trio soon develops a close bond, learns each other’s secrets, and heals each other’s emotional traumas.

3. 18 Again

Have you watched the Zac Efron film 17 Again? Then you should check out 18 Again, a K-drama based on the film that features way more tears and heartwarming moments.

At first, the marriage of Jung Da Jung (Kim Ha Neul) and Hong Dae Young (Yoon Sang Hyun) appears to be going swimmingly. Despite their young age and financial problems, they are ecstatic to have fraternal twins. However, things go south 18 years later, with Jung Da Jung filing for divorce and the twins ignoring their dad. As he wishes to turn his life around, Hong Dae Young suddenly morphs back into his 18-year-old body (Lee Do Hyun). He goes back to the high school he used to attend under a fake name. With his new body, he discovers the secrets his children have been keeping from him and uncovers the root of why his family’s bond is breaking down. Will he be able to fix it?

4. Strangers Again

If one of your favorite aspects of Queen of Tears was seeing Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In rediscover love, then you should check out Strangers Again.

The story follows two divorce lawyers. Oh Ha Ra (Kang So Ra) is a stellar divorce lawyer with an amazing track record. Some even call her the goddess of litigation. She has divorced her ex-husband, Goo Eun Beom (Jang Seung Jo), who is also a talented lawyer. After going no-contact after their divorce, the two have no choice but to face each other again after becoming colleagues in the same law firm. Will the spark between them fly again?

5. Emergency Couple

In Queen of Tears, we sadly saw Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo divorce despite their love for one another. Phew, at least we saw them overcome hardships and love each other for a long time! If that was a point you loved from the series, then give Emergency Couple a shot!

Emergency Couple follows the lives of two divorced individuals who must face their complicated feelings after becoming interns at the same hospital. Chang Min (Choi Jin Hyuk) turns his back on his wealthy family of doctors to marry Jin Hee (Song Ji Hyun), only to have his family cut him off financially. To earn money, he gives up his dream of becoming a doctor and becomes a pharmacist. Soon, their relationship sours, and they get a divorce. They are reunited years later, both having attended medical school and becoming interns at the same hospital. After having to work together in the ER for months, will they rekindle their romance?

6. Now We Are Breaking Up

In life, we experience both love and loss; it’s something we saw in Queen of Tears and is also depicted beautifully in 2021’s Now We Are Breaking Up.

Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) is the leader of a design department for a fashion company. In her job, she is known for keeping up with trends to provide the best for her team, but she is also considered a cold-hearted realist who has no room for the fluffy stuff. Underneath her hard exterior, however, she is smart, beautiful, and warm. In comes Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong), a top freelance photographer who is considered the total package: He’s got looks, intelligence, and wealth. Will the two be together forever, or will they be hit with reality?

7. Crash Course in Romance

If you’re looking for a K-drama that is considered one of the best in Korean cable history, then check out Crash Course in Romance.

The story follows the romance of Nam Haeng Seon (Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho). Nam Haeng Seon is a former national handball player who, after retiring, runs a banchan (translation: side dish) shop. While caring for her daughter, who is preparing for Korea’s college entrance exam, she also looks over her niece and disabled younger brother. One day, she meets Choi Chi Yeol, a celebrity math instructor at a private institute.

8. King the Land

Love the heir and commoner trope in Queen of Tears? Look no further; you can find something similar in King the Land.

Cheon Sa Rang (Lim Yoo Na) lands her dream job as a hotelier at the King Hotel, where she has many fond memories from her childhood. She diligently does her job well and overcomes several obstacles that come with working for a five-star hotel. However, she has one hurdle she can’t seem to overcome: Gu Won (Lee Joon Ho), a son from a chaebol family that runs the King Group.

9. Crash Landing on You

If you started watching K-dramas recently, then this might have been the one to hook you on it. Crash Landing on You is one of the most beloved Korean dramas, as it was released during the pandemic and touched the hearts of many during difficult times.

The story follows Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye Jin), a successful South Korean businesswoman and heiress. One day, while paragliding, Yoon Se-ri is blown off course and finds herself in Nouth Korea. While patrolling, Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), a North Korean soldier and captain of the Korean People’s Army, finds her. Instead of snitching, however, he decides to hide her and help her escape. As they grow closer, their relationship deepens. Will their love transcend borders?

10. My Demon

This is one of the newer dramas on this list, but it is just as good. For those who want a romantic comedy with a touch of fantasy, then you need to check out My Demon.

My Demon follows the marriage contract of Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and Jeong Gu Won (Song Kang). Do Do Hee is the CEO of Mirae F&B. Jeong Gu Won is a 200-year-old demon whose main objective on Earth is to build soul-binding contracts with humans and feed off their weaknesses. However, during his contract marriage with Do Do Hee, Jeong Gu Won loses his powers, and their relationship begins to change.

