Will ‘My Sweet Mobster’ Episode 3 Resolve Eun-ha’s PR Disaster?

We’ve never seen a K-drama cook up a perfect PR disaster until the first two episodes of My Sweet Mobster. A bunch of miscommunications snowballed into internet drama and product boycotts.

All of this had terrible effects on both small-time ‘WeTuber’ Eun-ha and reformed gangster turned CEO Ji-hwan. Eun-ha’s brand has been tarnished after her company slanderously edited a video to make Ji-hwan’s employees look like thugs. As a result, Ji-hwan’s employees and his company are taking a direct hit from people boycotting their sausages.

Who would’ve predicted that this PR nightmare would happen after Eun-ha and Ji-hwan’s first few meetings? It seems both of them want to clear the air. They might have the chance to come clean to each other on Episode 3 of My Sweet Mobster, coming to Rakuten Viki on June 20, 2024

Miscommunication blown out of proportion

The formula we know and love: Rough around the edges, cold CEO falls in love and turns into mush because of a cute, spunky woman ?



None of us thought that the miscommunication between Eun-ha and Ji-hwan would become this complicated. It was bad enough that Ji-hwan suspected Eun-ha of distributing drugs (plain candy) in a bar. Things escalated when Eun-ha used a police officer costume to “arrest” Ji-hwan after seeing a waiter on the floor, thinking Ji-hwan beat the man up.

But things aren’t all they seem. Eun-ha isn’t just a sell-out influencer. Eun-ha’s agency has more freedom to post on her behalf and curate her image than she does. Ji-hwan, for his reputation and rough past, isn’t interested in stirring a fight and is more interested in getting to know Eun-ha.

