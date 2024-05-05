‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 2 Will Show Us Shigaraki’s Monstrous Growth

My Hero Academia’s heroes got kicked around in the previous season. Scores of heroes were severely injured and killed in the clash against the Paranormal Liberation Front. Shigaraki’s body was taken by All for One, leaving the heroes with no time to recover.

Recommended Videos

The only way to make things bearable is to ask for help from overseas. Luckily for Japan, the USA’s No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe, is more than willing to help. All Might asked, and she came to Japan standing on top of her fleet of fighter jets. Cool intro aside, this doesn’t mean that we have nothing left to worry about. Shigaraki is currently at his strongest, and even Star and Stripe had difficulty beating him up.

Will she successfully crush him in the second episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season? I have the answer, but it’s better if you watch it for yourself on May 11, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 7 KICKS OFF THIS SATURDAY! Shigaraki vs. Star and Stripe! ??



✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxcnB pic.twitter.com/LA5R1sAKDK — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 1, 2024

Tomura Shigaraki’s quirk, Decay, was already overpowered. But with All For One now in his body, Shigaraki has an infinite quirk glitch. With an arsenal of quirks at his disposal, fighting Shigaraki head-on would no doubt be fatal. It would be easy to see why Shigaraki couldn’t be defeated without immense effort.

Ultimately, Shigaraki had been planning the demise of the society that rejected him. This includes the heroes, who stand as pillars of that same society. If you can’t stand seeing him win, get used to it, because this is just the start of his revenge.

You can catch up with all the action on My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more