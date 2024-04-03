It’s Been a Long Road for Deku in ‘My Hero Academia’

A new season of the hit anime My Hero Academia is on the way! Deku and the other heroes and villains will return in May, and things are about to get patriotic. The anime has been on our screens since 2016 and many fans are worried that we may be nearing the end.

The first episode of the My Hero Academia anime series premiered in Japan on April 3, 2016. Here we were introduced to Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who dreamed of growing up to be like his hero All Might, only to discover that, in a world where 80% of the population has a “Quirk” (special abilities), poor Izuku is quirkless. But that doesn’t mean that he can’t be a hero regardless, and upon trying to save his school bully and coming face to face with his hero, All Might, he recognizes great strength in the boy and passes along his ability, One for All, to Izuku.

Now, Izuku can attend U.A. High School for budding heroes where he faces myriad challenges, from learning how to use his newfound abilities to facing off against the terrifying Villains League, led by All Might’s arch nemesis, All for One.

How many seasons of the anime are there?

The events of the manga, currently in the Final War Arc and nearing its end, have been adapted for the anime, which currently consists of six aired seasons with the seventh on the way in May 2024. With the anime not far behind the manga, and the manga itself close to the end, many feel that the seventh season could be one of, if not, the last season of the series.

The sixth season focused on the Paranormal Liberation Front arc, which, while the heroes were victorious, came at a huge cost with hero and civilian casualties at a depressing high. In the final episode, All Might decides to call in a favor from the American superhero, Star and Stripe, who is already en route to Japan to help. Season seven will then launch into the Star and Stripe arc which, for those who haven’t read the manga, is not going to be pretty. (When is U.S. intervention in foreign problems ever pretty?)

Season seven will air on May 4 (may the fourth be with you), and don’t forget the My Hero Academia movie You’re Next will also be released on August 2. You can watch the series on Netflix, and Disney+ with Crunchyroll simulcasting it from Japan with episodes airing weekly at 2:30 AM PT.

